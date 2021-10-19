Trending Tags

covid-19 vaccine

Health Canada Is One Step Closer To Approving A COVID-19 Vaccine For Some Kids Under 11​

It's the first submission for this age group, Health Canada said!

AHS_Media | Twitter

Officials at Health Canada have announced that they're one step closer to approving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for one group of people who still can't get vaccinated: children aged 5 to 11.

In a statement published on October 18, the agency announced that the vaccine manufacturer had submitted an application for their vaccine (named "Comirnaty") to be available for a younger age group.

"This is the first submission Health Canada has received for the use of a COVID-19 vaccine in this younger age group," the agency said in a statement.

"[We] will only authorize the use of Comirnaty if the independent and thorough scientific review of all the data included in the submission showed that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the potential risks in this age group," Health Canada added.

No timeline is available for when the vaccine might be approved and available for use in kids aged 5 to 11. However, B.C. is already preparing for the possibility and allowing parents to pre-register their children.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

Ontario's Enhanced Vaccine Certificates Are Here But The Website Already Had Issues

If you had trouble downloading your vaccine certificate you might want to try again.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity, @fordnationdougford | Instagram

If you tried to download your enhanced vaccine certificate on Monday but were met with an error code, you're not the only one.

Ontario's new vaccine certificates opened up at 6 a.m. for everyone to download on the provincial booking portal but difficulties have already been reported.

2 More Ontario Doctors Are Banned From Giving Out Medical Exemptions For COVID-19 Vaccines

Both of their practices have been restricted.

Elton Law | Dreamstime, Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Two more Ontario doctors have been banned from giving medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 testing and mask requirements.

Dr. Rochagne Kilian, a doctor in Owen Sound, and Dr. Mark Trozzi, an Ontario doctor, had restrictions placed on their practices on October 15 at 11:59 p.m, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

Canadians With Mixed Doses Can Now Travel To The US When Its New Vaccine Rules Kick In

People who got a mix and match are now considered fully vaccinated by the U.S.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime, Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

There is good news for people in Canada who got mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccines and want to travel to the U.S. when new vaccination requirements come into effect.

On October 15, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance to include information about what vaccines qualify people as fully vaccinated and how vaccine records should be interpreted.

Ontario's Enhanced Vaccine Certificates Now Have QR Codes & Here's How I Downloaded Mine

It takes less than five minutes to do the whole thing.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

Ontario has finally rolled out enhanced vaccine certificates with QR codes and you can download yours in five minutes max.

On the morning of Friday, October 15, the provincial government held a press conference to announce that enhanced vaccine certificates are now available for download for individuals, and an official app called Verify Ontario has been launched so businesses, organizations, and hosts can scan the QR-coded vax certificates to permit entry. The app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

