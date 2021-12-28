Trending Tags

Justin Trudeau's Photographer Documented Him During 2021 & The Photos Show What He Went Through

There's a shot of the PM laughing as he braces for a COVID-19 test.

Adam Scotti | Medium

As 2021 comes to a close, Justin Trudeau's photographer shared a behind-the-scenes look at what the prime minister went through during the year.

Adam Scotti, who documents the prime minister, posted a year in review on December 28 that gave insight into Trudeau's political life as he worked from home, went back to his office, ran in an election, met with politicians from around the world and even more.

"I have been fortunate to have a front-row seat to history," Scotti said about working with the prime minister this year.

Here are 10 photos of Trudeau from Scotti's year in review for 2021.

Adam Scotti | Medium

In this photo from January 4, Trudeau started the year by working from the office at his home in Ottawa again.

Adam Scotti | Medium

Scotti captured this moment where Trudeau gave a thumbs up to the camera during a virtual international summit with leaders from the U.K., U.S., Germany and more on February 19.

Adam Scotti | Medium

Throughout 2021, Scotti got quite a few photos of Trudeau with his head in his hands like this one when he was briefed before a press conference in Ottawa on March 5.

Adam Scotti | Medium

This photo is of Trudeau meeting with Quebec Premier François Legault on March 15 in Montreal and shows how in-person meetings happen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adam Scotti | Medium

After coming back to Canada from the G7 summit in the U.K. on June 15, Scotti captured Trudeau laughing right before he got a COVID-19 test in Ottawa. He said it was one of the most painful tests they had taken.

Adam Scotti | Medium

This photo is of Trudeau on his campaign plane during the election as he flew from Vancouver to Quebec City on August 25.

Adam Scotti | Medium

On the night of the election, Trudeau was in Montreal and was photographed sitting on a couch in a dress shirt, jeans and no shoes or socks while he took a call from Erin O'Toole.

Adam Scotti | Medium

Scotti shared this photo of Trudeau crossing a street in Ottawa on October 13 and said that the prime minister "walks at an inhumane pace." If you want evidence of that, he said to look at how everyone in Trudeau's detail is running while he's just strolling.

Adam Scotti | Medium

While visiting Washington in November, Scotti set up for a silhouette shot of Trudeau and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris with the Washington Monument in the background when the candid moment of his putting his head in his hands and her laughing happened.

Adam Scotti | Medium

One of Scotti's last shots of the year was Trudeau speaking with staff before he got on a phone call with the premiers about the Omicron variant on December 14.

