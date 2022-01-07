Trending Tags

A US Museum Made A Justin Trudeau Bobblehead & It Comes With Or Without His Beard

Apparently people frequently ask the museum to make a bobblehead of the PM.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

This might not be what you would expect from a museum in the U.S., but they really did make a Justin Trudeau that comes with or without his beard.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is selling 2,022 Trudeau bobbleheads to mark the country's national bobblehead day on January 7.

Phil Sklar, the co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, told the National Post that they get requests from all over the world for different bobbleheads and that's how the Trudeau one came to be.

"One of the frequently requested bobbleheads is Justin. He has a little bit of a cult following," Sklar said.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is offering two versions of the Trudeau collectible, one with a beard — it even has streaks of grey like his actual beard — and one without it to reflect the prime minister's changing facial hair situation over the last couple of years.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Sklar also noted that having both lets people choose whichever style they prefer.

"We started to ask several people whether we should do beard or no beard and we got sort of a mix. And at the time we started it, he had a beard and we were just going to go with the bearded version, but then he shaved the beard off," he said.

Sklar believes that requests come from people like him because they think he's "cute" but also from people who like him as a politician or as a person.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is selling a set with the bearded and clean-shaven ones together for US$45 but they are also available on their own for US$25 individually.

After the federal election in September 2021, Trudeau was asked by Narcity when his beard would be coming back. "Hopefully never," he said while laughing.

