Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Took His 7-Year-Old Kid To Get A Vaccine Dose & Asked Parents To Do The Same

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau said they're relieved and grateful that their son was able to get a dose.

Justin Trudeau Took His 7-Year-Old Kid To Get A Vaccine Dose & Asked Parents To Do The Same
@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Now that there's a COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age, Justin Trudeau took his youngest to get a dose and he asked parents to do the same with their little ones.

He shared a photo on Instagram of himself, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and their 7-year-old son Hadrien at a vaccine clinic in Ottawa on December 3. "Sophie and I already got our shots - and today, Hadrien got his first one," Trudeau said.

Even though he was on dad duty, that didn't stop him from slipping into his role as prime minister to ask parents to get themselves and their kids vaccinated as soon as possible.

"The best thing we can do for ourselves, our kids, and all of our loved ones is to get vaccinated," he said.

Grégoire Trudeau shared the family photo on Instagram as well and commended her son for how brave he was during the appointment.

"You might not be able to perceive it from behind our masks… but this is what relief and gratitude look like," she said in her post.

Grégoire Trudeau also thanked the health care workers and volunteers at the clinic for the work that they're doing.

On November 19, Health Canada authorized the use of Pfizer's vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 years old. It is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in this country for children younger than 12.

Earlier, Trudeau has said that the federal government secured enough doses to fully vaccinate every kid between the ages of 5 and 11 in Canada as soon as the Health Canada authorization came in.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Canada's Vaccine Advisory Committee Says Booster Doses Can Now Be Offered To Everyone Over 18

This comes after the federal government asked for updated guidance because of the Omicron variant.

Hardeesh Singh | Dreamstime

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has officially updated guidance on the use of COVID-19 booster doses in Canada to include everyone over the age of 18 years old.

On December 3, the committee released new recommendations on who should and can be offered another dose in Canada based on current scientific evidence and expert opinion.

Keep Reading Show less

How To Book Your COVID-19 Booster Dose In BC As New Advice Tells More People To Get It

Follow these steps.

Nktwentythree | Dreamstime

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended a booster dose of COVID-19 for people over the age of 50.

In October, B.C. said people would start receiving their COVID-19 booster dose appointments but on December 3, NACI's latest guidance is that more people should get their booster dose as protection against the Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Released Its Plan For Holiday Gatherings & Here's Who You Can Hang Out With

New variants are emerging and COVID-19 restrictions are changing.

Province of BC | Youtube

It's another year for a COVID-19-style Christmas, according to the B.C. government's latest announcement regarding gatherings.

COVID-19 cases are still high, and with new variants emerging across western Canada, Dr. Bonnie Henry told people to "anticipate and plan for the worst."

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Now Offering Single Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccines & Here's Who Is Eligible

There is a limited supply.

Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Ontario is now offering a select number of single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines starting on Thursday.

The Ontario government announced on December 2 that the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses will be accelerated for high-risk individuals and people aged 50 or older to give "an extra layer of protection against COVID-19 and its variants," according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less