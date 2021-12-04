Justin Trudeau Took His 7-Year-Old Kid To Get A Vaccine Dose & Asked Parents To Do The Same
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau said they're relieved and grateful that their son was able to get a dose.
Now that there's a COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age, Justin Trudeau took his youngest to get a dose and he asked parents to do the same with their little ones.
He shared a photo on Instagram of himself, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and their 7-year-old son Hadrien at a vaccine clinic in Ottawa on December 3. "Sophie and I already got our shots - and today, Hadrien got his first one," Trudeau said.
Even though he was on dad duty, that didn't stop him from slipping into his role as prime minister to ask parents to get themselves and their kids vaccinated as soon as possible.
"The best thing we can do for ourselves, our kids, and all of our loved ones is to get vaccinated," he said.
Grégoire Trudeau shared the family photo on Instagram as well and commended her son for how brave he was during the appointment.
"You might not be able to perceive it from behind our masks… but this is what relief and gratitude look like," she said in her post.
Grégoire Trudeau also thanked the health care workers and volunteers at the clinic for the work that they're doing.
On November 19, Health Canada authorized the use of Pfizer's vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 years old. It is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in this country for children younger than 12.
Earlier, Trudeau has said that the federal government secured enough doses to fully vaccinate every kid between the ages of 5 and 11 in Canada as soon as the Health Canada authorization came in.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.