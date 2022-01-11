Trending Tags

Canada Has Enough Doses For Eligible Canadians To Get A 4th 'If That Becomes Necessary'

Justin Trudeau revealed the country's vaccine supply in a call with the premiers.

According to the prime minister, Canada has enough vaccine doses to ensure that every eligible Canadian gets a fourth dose "if that becomes necessary."

On January 10, Trudeau hosted a call with Canada's provincial and territorial premiers to discuss collaboration to address the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he touched on the country's vaccine supply.

The leaders discussed the Omicron variant, public health measures that have recently been implemented, the health care system, rapid tests and vaccines.

During the call, Trudeau told the premiers that the federal government has secured enough doses so that all Canadians who are eligible can get a booster along with a fourth dose "if that becomes necessary."

The leaders said that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe and effective.

They also noted that the best vaccine is the one offered to you.

With boosters being offered across the country and even talk of fourth doses, the Public Health Agency of Canada told Narcity in December that its definition of "fully vaccinated" hasn't changed to include a booster dose yet.

However, that could be updated in the future depending on how COVID-19 evolves and the efficacy and effectiveness of vaccines, PHAC said.

On January 10, the CDC officially warned Americans to avoid all non-essential travel to Canada and bumped the country up to the highest alert level possible as a result of "very high" levels of COVID-19.

The government agency also told Americans that even fully vaccinated people "may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants" if they travel to Canada because of the current situation in the country.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

