Americans Are Now Being Urged To Avoid Travel To Canada Due To 'Very High' Levels Of COVID-19
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially warned Americans to avoid all non-essential travel to Canada, due to its "very high" levels of COVID-19.
On Monday, January 10, the CDC updated its travel advisory for Canada, bumping it to a Level 4 on their rating scale. This means that the country has a "very high level of COVID-19" and is now at the strongest alert level possible.
It puts Canada in the same alert level category as countries like Belgium, Greece, Spain, the U.K. and France, among others.
While the agency urges Americans to avoid all travel to Canada, if taking a trip is necessary, they advise you to "follow recommendations or requirements in Canada, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others."
The CDC also warns that you should be fully vaccinated before travel but that due to the current situation in the country, "even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."
The agency says travellers must plan ahead, as requirements for entry into different destinations may not be the same as the rules in the U.S.
"If you do not follow your destination’s requirements, you may be denied entry and required to return to the United States," the CDC adds.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the CDC's alert level rating for Canada has varied.
In August 2021, travel recommendations for Canada were eased and the country moved from Level 3 to Level 2. By the end of the same month, this had reverted back.
The increased number of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant are likely to be related to the most recent change.
On January 10, the Government of Canada reminded travellers that a global travel advisory remains in place.
While it is a recommendation rather than a rule, the feds warn that taking a trip outside of the country right now is risky as you could end up stranded abroad and be "forced to remain outside of Canada."
