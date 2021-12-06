Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Travel
us-canada travel

New US Travel Rules Just Kicked In & The Restrictions Will Impact Canadian Travellers

Here's everything you need to know. 🇨🇦🇺🇸

New US Travel Rules Just Kicked In & The Restrictions Will Impact Canadian Travellers
@yvrairport | Instagram

Check the rules and then check them again! The new travel rules in the U.S. have just kicked in and all Canadian air travellers will be impacted by the changes.

As of December 6, 2021, travel restrictions in the United States have been ramped up, in response to growing concerns about the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

All flights departing after 12:01 a.m. on Monday will be required to follow a new CDC testing order, which was posted just last week.

Pre-departure testing protocols have been updated to require a COVID-19 test within one day of departure. This applies to all inbound international air passengers, regardless of their nationality or COVID-19 vaccination status.

Before this, travellers who were fully vaccinated had to take a pre-departure test within 72 hours of catching their flight, rather than just one day.

However, in a statement on December 2, the White House said this shorter time frame would provide “an added degree of public health protection as scientists continue to assess the Omicron variant."

It’s worth noting that the requirement is one day, as opposed to 24 hours. U.S. officials say this time frame provides more flexibility for both the passengers and aircraft operators.

“For example, if your flight is at 1pm on a Friday, you could board with a negative test that was taken any time on the prior Thursday,” the CDC's website explained.

For now, the measures only apply to air travel into the U.S., which means those arriving at land borders or seaports will be exempt.

Although Canada has also updated its travel rules in response to the Omicron variant, the new restrictions do not apply to passengers from the United States at this time.

This could change, though, as Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos recently revealed that officials in Canada are preparing for "a possible extension of that last measure to all travellers, by land and by air, coming from the United States."

He said the feds are "working with provinces and territories to see how that could be done."

Fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada are still required to take a pre-entry PCR test if the length of their trip is longer than 72 hours in total. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

ArriveCAN Is 'Mandatory' No Matter How Long Your Trip Is & Not Using It Can Cause Problems

Canada's health minister warns that not submitting information can mean you're not exempt from travel rules.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, @yvrairport | Instagram

A federal government official has reminded travellers that using ArriveCAN is "mandatory" when entering Canada whether they're Canadian citizens or foreign nationals and regardless of how long their trip is.

During a COVID-19 update on December 3, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos spoke about Canada's new travel restrictions that have been put into place because of the Omicron variant and warned that not using ArriveCAN can still lead to serious consequences.

Keep Reading Show less

This US Dream Job Needs Someone To Travel The World For A Year & It's All Paid For

Skydiving and swimming with dolphins included 🪂🐬

Karenr | Dreamstime, Sameen Chaudhry | Narcity

Let’s be honest; we’ve all thought about dropping everything and going on a world tour, but we can never justify it because who’s going to pay for it?

Insuranks, that’s who’s going to pay for it. The American insurance company is offering a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity that will take the lucky person who scores the gig through all seven continents for 12 months, as outlined in the job posting.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Things You Need To Know About Canada's Travel Rules If You're Confused By All The Changes

Travel between Canada and the U.S. just changed, too. 👇✈️

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, Giovanni Gagliardi | Dreamstime

If you’re feeling a little lost and confused when it comes to Canada’s latest travel restrictions, you’re not the only one.

Over the last couple of months, the rules have changed a lot and thanks to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, the requirements for international travel have been updated yet again.

Keep Reading Show less

The US Has Introduced New Travel Rules & Here's How It Will Impact Canadians

The requirements have changed a little!👇

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, Tupungato | Dreamstime

Get ready, Canada! The U.S. has introduced new travel restrictions in response to the Omicron variant and it’s going to impact travellers from Canada.

On Thursday, December 2, President Joe Biden announced a detailed plan to "protect Americans against the Delta and Omicron variants," which includes ramped-up travel measures at the border.

Keep Reading Show less