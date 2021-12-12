Feds Say Travelling Outside Of Canada Right Now Should Be 'A Serious Alarm Bell'
The federal government has warned travellers that it's pretty risky to take a trip abroad right now, describing the COVID-19 situation elsewhere as “both risky and unstable."
Speaking on Friday, December 10, federal officials spoke about Canada’s latest travel requirements and warned that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 could make travelling during the holidays a little more difficult.
“Things are happening very quickly outside of Canada,” federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters, per Global News.“So, if you think of travelling, that should be a serious alarm bell.”
He warned those who are taking a trip overseas to “expect delays and hassles” at Canadian airports due to updated restrictions and urged those who are taking a trip to make sure they understand all of the new measures.
"To anyone who is planning to travel, I will say this, you need to plan ahead," he said. Duclos went on to explain that all passengers should have a quarantine plan and download the ArriveCAN app before they arrive at the Canadian border.
“The situation abroad is both risky and unstable,” he added, noting that the government may be required to “change gears, adjust our plans or change our behaviour to meet the needs of the moment.”
It was a message backed up by Dr. Theresa Tam, who said that staying within Canada “means that you are likely to have a much better experience than if you are heading into the international destinations.”
“If you haven’t booked any of these [international] trips, staying closer to home, I think, is definitely the better choice,” she added.
Right now, there is no official non-essential travel advisory in place in Canada, although federal officials warned last week that the pandemic “is not over.”
