Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Travel
canada travel restrictions

Feds Warn That Canada's Travel Restrictions 'Can Always Change' Amid Omicron Variant Concerns

Keep this in mind before you travel!

Feds Warn That Canada's Travel Restrictions 'Can Always Change' Amid Omicron Variant Concerns
OmarAlghabra | Twitter

With rising concerns over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, federal officials are reminding Canadians that Canada's travel restrictions are subject to change as the situation unfolds.

In an update on Tuesday, November 30, the feds introduced several new safety measures to address the variant, including increased COVID-19 testing at Canada's borders.

"We’re reminding Canadians that travel rules and border rules, in particular, can always change and that involves both testing and quarantine measures," Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Tuesday. "And we will be watching the situation as all Canadians will do over the next days and weeks."

It's worth keeping in mind if you have plans to travel internationally in the near future, as getting home could become more complicated depending on your destination.

As of November 30, fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Canada via plane must take a COVID-19 test and will be required to quarantine until the result comes back negative. For now, this does not apply to air passengers arriving from the United States.

Unvaccinated travellers with right of entry to Canada will continue to be tested on arrival and on day eight. They must also now quarantine for 14 days "in a designated facility or other suitable location" while they await the result of their arrival test.

The government also added Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt to the list of places with entry prohibitions right now. The other countries currently on the list are South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini.

That's not all, as changes may also be coming to COVID-19 booster doses. Duclos shared that he's reaching out to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization for advice on how to proceed.

"This call that we're making is to ask NACI to provide quick guidance on whether we should revise national standards, national attitudes and actions on the use of boosters in Canada in the context of the new Omicron variant," he said.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

We're All Trying To Say 'Omicron' Now So Here Are The Right & Wrong Ways To Pronounce It

Hint: Don't say it like Joe Biden.

POTUS | Twitter, kingbobof3rdst | TikTok

You know how to say "Delta" if you've flown with a certain airline, visited a certain town in B.C. or just been paying attention to COVID-19 virus variants as a human being on this Earth.

But have you figured out how to pronounce "Omicron" yet? Because some people — including the president of the United States — are still playing catchup with this not-so-popular letter from the Greek alphabet.

Keep Reading Show less

Travelling Between Canada & The US Could Get Harder Due To The Omicron Variant

Both countries are reportedly reconsidering their travel rules.👇✈️

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, Ronniechua | Dreamstime

Due to rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, travelling between the U.S. and Canada could get more complicated again.

On Tuesday, November 30, Canadian federal officials introduced several new measures to address the new variant of concern, which includes increased testing at Canada’s borders.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Guidance On Booster Doses Could Change Because Of The Omicron Variant

Federal government officials are asking NACI to provide a quick update on the use of boosters.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

The guidance on Canada's use of booster doses could get an update soon, according to federal government officials.

During a press conference on November 30 about new travel restrictions due to the Omicron variant, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos revealed that the federal government is asking the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to give a quick update about the use of boosters.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Being Updated Once Again Due To The Omicron Variant

"We're reminding Canadians that travel rules and border rules can always change." 👇✈️

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

The federal government has revealed that Canada's travel restrictions will be updated once again, in response to rising concerns about the new Omicron variant.

In a press conference on Tuesday, November 30, officials announced three "immediate measures" that aim to prevent the spread of the new variant.

Keep Reading Show less