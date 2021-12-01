Feds Warn That Canada's Travel Restrictions 'Can Always Change' Amid Omicron Variant Concerns
With rising concerns over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, federal officials are reminding Canadians that Canada's travel restrictions are subject to change as the situation unfolds.
In an update on Tuesday, November 30, the feds introduced several new safety measures to address the variant, including increased COVID-19 testing at Canada's borders.
"We’re reminding Canadians that travel rules and border rules, in particular, can always change and that involves both testing and quarantine measures," Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Tuesday. "And we will be watching the situation as all Canadians will do over the next days and weeks."
It's worth keeping in mind if you have plans to travel internationally in the near future, as getting home could become more complicated depending on your destination.
As of November 30, fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Canada via plane must take a COVID-19 test and will be required to quarantine until the result comes back negative. For now, this does not apply to air passengers arriving from the United States.
Unvaccinated travellers with right of entry to Canada will continue to be tested on arrival and on day eight. They must also now quarantine for 14 days "in a designated facility or other suitable location" while they await the result of their arrival test.
The government also added Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt to the list of places with entry prohibitions right now. The other countries currently on the list are South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini.
That's not all, as changes may also be coming to COVID-19 booster doses. Duclos shared that he's reaching out to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization for advice on how to proceed.
"This call that we're making is to ask NACI to provide quick guidance on whether we should revise national standards, national attitudes and actions on the use of boosters in Canada in the context of the new Omicron variant," he said.
