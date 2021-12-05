Travellers In Canada Should Expect COVID-19 Tests At Airports & 'Be Ready To Isolate'
The feds have reiterated the rules following confusion at Canadian airports.👇✈️
The federal government has attempted to re-explain Canada’s new travel restrictions following reports of confusion surrounding the latest rules.
Speaking on Friday, December 3, Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos spoke about the updates to Canada’s incoming travel measures, which he says are being "progressively" implemented.
He reiterated that as of November 30, foreign nationals who have been in any of the following countries within the last 14 days are no longer permitted entry into Canada: Nigeria, Malawi, Egypt, South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini.
(1/4) If you have been in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa or Zimbabwe within 14 days before your flight to Canada, there are new border measures in effect that may impact your travel to Canada. http://ow.ly/t1FY50H1RwJ\u00a0pic.twitter.com/R2bKOxhNAj— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1638454615
Additionally, all fully vaccinated individuals arriving via air from countries other than the U.S. will be subject to arrival testing. They’re also required to quarantine while they wait for the test results.
Although officials initially announced the new rules would come into effect "immediately," there have been reports that airports — including Toronto Pearson — have delayed implementing the latest testing requirements.
On Friday, Duclos assured Canadians that the last measure "is being progressively implemented" and urged travellers entering or returning to Canada to be prepared to face stricter restrictions.
"Let me be very clear: All travellers should expect to be tested upon arrival and should be ready to isolate," Duclos said.
He added that "it will take a few days" before all travellers would be able to be tested at all locations, but said airports "are ramping up [their] capacity quickly and are testing more and more travellers every day."
"We will not be able to test every targeted traveller overnight," he said. "It will take a few days until the necessary infrastructure, space and human resources are in place."
On Sunday, a spokesperson from Toronto Pearson confirmed to Narcity that "not all passengers are being tested yet because the Government needs more time to put the infrastructure in place," but said increased random testing of inbound international travellers is in place.
Canadians abroad: \n \n#Covid19 restrictions at your location can change at any time. \n \nBe sure to regularly check our destination-specific travel advice and advisories pages for important updates. \n \nhttp://ow.ly/tNgz50H29az?utm_campaign=gac-amc-travel-proactive&utm_source=twt&utm_medium=smo&utm_content=travelgoc-taas-2021-12-02-en\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/KaO3CcVQUC— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1638468602
Canada’s travel restrictions have changed and been updated multiple times over the last few months, causing some confusion for travellers crossing the U.S. land border, as well as those entering the country via plane.
The purpose of the stricter requirements, first announced on November 26, is to "mitigate travel-related spread of the Omicron variant in Canada."
The feds recently urged all travellers, including Canadians, to remember that travel rules "can always change."
