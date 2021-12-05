Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
canada travel restrictions

Travellers In Canada Should Expect COVID-19 Tests At Airports & 'Be Ready To Isolate'

The feds have reiterated the rules following confusion at Canadian airports.👇✈️

Travellers In Canada Should Expect COVID-19 Tests At Airports & 'Be Ready To Isolate'
@yvrairport | Instagram

The federal government has attempted to re-explain Canada’s new travel restrictions following reports of confusion surrounding the latest rules.

Speaking on Friday, December 3, Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos spoke about the updates to Canada’s incoming travel measures, which he says are being "progressively" implemented.

He reiterated that as of November 30, foreign nationals who have been in any of the following countries within the last 14 days are no longer permitted entry into Canada: Nigeria, Malawi, Egypt, South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Additionally, all fully vaccinated individuals arriving via air from countries other than the U.S. will be subject to arrival testing. They’re also required to quarantine while they wait for the test results.

Although officials initially announced the new rules would come into effect "immediately," there have been reports that airports — including Toronto Pearson — have delayed implementing the latest testing requirements.

On Friday, Duclos assured Canadians that the last measure "is being progressively implemented" and urged travellers entering or returning to Canada to be prepared to face stricter restrictions.

"Let me be very clear: All travellers should expect to be tested upon arrival and should be ready to isolate," Duclos said.

He added that "it will take a few days" before all travellers would be able to be tested at all locations, but said airports "are ramping up [their] capacity quickly and are testing more and more travellers every day."

"We will not be able to test every targeted traveller overnight," he said. "It will take a few days until the necessary infrastructure, space and human resources are in place."

On Sunday, a spokesperson from Toronto Pearson confirmed to Narcity that "not all passengers are being tested yet because the Government needs more time to put the infrastructure in place," but said increased random testing of inbound international travellers is in place.

Canada’s travel restrictions have changed and been updated multiple times over the last few months, causing some confusion for travellers crossing the U.S. land border, as well as those entering the country via plane.

The purpose of the stricter requirements, first announced on November 26, is to "mitigate travel-related spread of the Omicron variant in Canada."

The feds recently urged all travellers, including Canadians, to remember that travel rules "can always change."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

ArriveCAN Is 'Mandatory' No Matter How Long Your Trip Is & Not Using It Can Cause Problems

Canada's health minister warns that not submitting information can mean you're not exempt from travel rules.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, @yvrairport | Instagram

A federal government official has reminded travellers that using ArriveCAN is "mandatory" when entering Canada whether they're Canadian citizens or foreign nationals and regardless of how long their trip is.

During a COVID-19 update on December 3, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos spoke about Canada's new travel restrictions that have been put into place because of the Omicron variant and warned that not using ArriveCAN can still lead to serious consequences.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto Restaurant Is Being Investigated By Public Health For A 'Suspected' Omicron Case

The restaurant was exposed to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

@piccolo_caffe | Instagram

Piccolo Caffe E Vino in Toronto was exposed to COVID-19, and the case is under investigation by Toronto Public Health as a "suspected case of the Omicron variant."

Toronto Public Health put out a news release on December 3, warning anyone who attended the restaurant on November 26 or November 27 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. to get tested for COVID-19 and self isolate for 10 days after their visit.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Vaccine Advisory Committee Says Booster Doses Can Now Be Offered To Everyone Over 18

This comes after the federal government asked for updated guidance because of the Omicron variant.

Hardeesh Singh | Dreamstime

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has officially updated guidance on the use of COVID-19 booster doses in Canada to include everyone over the age of 18 years old.

On December 3, the committee released new recommendations on who should and can be offered another dose in Canada based on current scientific evidence and expert opinion.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Things You Need To Know About Canada's Travel Rules If You're Confused By All The Changes

Travel between Canada and the U.S. just changed, too. 👇✈️

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, Giovanni Gagliardi | Dreamstime

If you’re feeling a little lost and confused when it comes to Canada’s latest travel restrictions, you’re not the only one.

Over the last couple of months, the rules have changed a lot and thanks to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, the requirements for international travel have been updated yet again.

Keep Reading Show less