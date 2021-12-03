Trending Tags

The US Just Introduced New Travel Rules & Here's How It Will Impact Canadians

Get ready, Canada! The U.S. has introduced new travel restrictions in response to the Omicron variant and it’s going to impact travellers from Canada.

On Thursday, December 2, President Joe Biden announced a detailed plan to "protect Americans against the Delta and Omicron variants," which includes ramped-up travel measures at the border.

He said that as of "early next week" pre-departure testing protocols will be tightened, as all inbound international travellers must take a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departure regardless of their vaccination status.

Previously, fully vaccinated individuals entering the United States via air had to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their departure time.

However, the White House's release said the tighter testing window "provides an added degree of public health protection as scientists continue to assess the Omicron variant."

According to both CBC News and Global News, the update is not expected to impact fully vaccinated travellers crossing the American land border.

This means those crossing the Canada-U.S. border for less than 72 hours in total would still be able to make the trip without taking any COVID-19 tests at all, as Canada recently lifted its restrictions for short trips across the land border.

What about Canada's rules?

Canada has also announced new travel measures in response to the Omicron variant, although they do not affect fully vaccinated travellers from the United States at this time.

Instead, Canada has placed additional testing and quarantine restrictions on incoming air passengers from all other international destinations.

It has also banned foreign nationals who have visited any one of these 10 countries in the past 14 days: Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Those with the right to return to Canada who have recently travelled to any of the listed countries will still be allowed to return, though they will face "enhanced pre-entry and arrival testing, screening, and quarantine measures" upon their arrival.

While these restrictions do not currently impact travellers from the U.S. and those crossing the Canadian land border, the feds have warned that the rules are subject to change at any time.

Speaking on November 30, Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos revealed that officials are preparing for "a possible extension of that last measure to all travellers, by land and by air, coming from the United States."

He said they are "working with provinces and territories to see how that could be done," if it becomes necessary.

It's worth noting that travellers leaving Canada for longer than 72 hours (including those visiting the U.S.) are still required to take a pre-entry COVID-19 test before they return to Canada. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

