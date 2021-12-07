Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Travel
canada travel restrictions

Travellers Could Have To Wait Days To Get COVID-19 Test Results After Arriving In Canada

Incoming air travellers are now required to take a COVID-19 test at the Canadian airport they land in.

Travellers Could Have To Wait Days To Get COVID-19 Test Results After Arriving In Canada
@yvrairport | Instagram, @torontopearson | Instagram

With the new rules for travel COVID-19 tests in Canada, the federal government has revealed that it could take days for the results of arrival tests to come in.

As of November 30, new travel restrictions require all international air travellers entering Canada from countries other than the U.S. to take a COVID-19 test at the airport where they land, no matter their vaccination status.

Passengers must then self-isolate until a negative test result comes back, while unvaccinated travellers must await their arrival test results in a designated quarantine facility, and must continue to test and quarantine for a full 14 days.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have been to South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Nigeria, Malawi or Egypt in the previous 14 days must also wait in a designated quarantine facility until they get the result of their arrival test.

If it's negative, fully vaccinated people are allowed to isolate at home. Unvaccinated people who have travelled to one of these 10 countries must stay in the facility for all 14 days of their quarantine.

Tammy Jarbeau, a spokesperson with Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), told Narcity that most test results come back within 24 to 48 hours.

"Those in the [designated quarantine facility] who are required to continue to quarantine or isolate will speak with a PHAC officer to ensure they have a suitable place prior to being released," she said.

On December 4, Toronto Pearson International Airport said that despite the rule being in place, it's not currently testing every single traveller upon arrival because the federal government needs time to implement the testing infrastructure.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Feds Say 'The Pandemic Is Not Over' & They Have Advice For People Travelling For The Holidays

Expect delays at the airport and know that the situation remains "fluid." 😬

Modfos | Dreamstime, Hiroshi Tateishi | Dreamstime

If you’re planning to travel during the upcoming holidays, the federal government has some advice following a number of updates to Canada’s travel restrictions.

On December 5, Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra spoke to CTV News about whether Canadians should avoid travel due to the Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less

Travellers From The US Are Exempt From Canada's New Travel Restrictions & Here's Why

The federal government has given a reason for the exemption.

@yvrairport | Instagram, Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

If you’ve been wondering why travellers from the U.S. are exempt from Canada’s latest travel restrictions, the federal government has shared some answers.

During an interview on The West Block on December 5, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra spoke about the updates to Canada’s travel requirements, which include ramped-up testing at airports across the country.

Keep Reading Show less

New US Travel Rules Just Kicked In & The Restrictions Will Impact Canadian Travellers

Here's everything you need to know. 🇨🇦🇺🇸

@yvrairport | Instagram

Check the rules and then check them again! The new travel rules in the U.S. have just kicked in and all Canadian air travellers will be impacted by the changes.

As of December 6, 2021, travel restrictions in the United States have been ramped up, in response to growing concerns about the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Pearson Says It's Not Testing All Travellers Yet Because The Feds 'Need More Time'

Rolling out the latest restrictions is pretty complicated.👇

Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime, Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

Toronto Pearson International Airport has confirmed that it is not testing all incoming international travellers just yet, as the federal government still needs some time to implement the new rules.

On Tuesday, November 30, federal officials announced updated measures for international air travellers entering Canada from outside the U.S. in response to rising concerns about the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Keep Reading Show less