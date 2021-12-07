Travellers Could Have To Wait Days To Get COVID-19 Test Results After Arriving In Canada
Incoming air travellers are now required to take a COVID-19 test at the Canadian airport they land in.
With the new rules for travel COVID-19 tests in Canada, the federal government has revealed that it could take days for the results of arrival tests to come in.
As of November 30, new travel restrictions require all international air travellers entering Canada from countries other than the U.S. to take a COVID-19 test at the airport where they land, no matter their vaccination status.
Passengers must then self-isolate until a negative test result comes back, while unvaccinated travellers must await their arrival test results in a designated quarantine facility, and must continue to test and quarantine for a full 14 days.
Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have been to South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Nigeria, Malawi or Egypt in the previous 14 days must also wait in a designated quarantine facility until they get the result of their arrival test.
If it's negative, fully vaccinated people are allowed to isolate at home. Unvaccinated people who have travelled to one of these 10 countries must stay in the facility for all 14 days of their quarantine.
Tammy Jarbeau, a spokesperson with Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), told Narcity that most test results come back within 24 to 48 hours.
"Those in the [designated quarantine facility] who are required to continue to quarantine or isolate will speak with a PHAC officer to ensure they have a suitable place prior to being released," she said.
On December 4, Toronto Pearson International Airport said that despite the rule being in place, it's not currently testing every single traveller upon arrival because the federal government needs time to implement the testing infrastructure.
