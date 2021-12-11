Canadian Travellers Are Being Told To Plan For Airport Delays & Follow-Ups About Testing
The federal health minister said officials will check in with travellers once they're in Canada
All Canadian travellers who are planning trips out of the country are being told about what they need to do before they return to Canada and what to prepare for once they're back here.
During an update on the COVID-19 situation on December 10, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos had a reminder for Canadians and even all people who are travelling that they could be in for delays at airports and should get ready for follow-ups about their COVID-19 tests after arriving.
"To anyone who is planning to travel, I will say this, you need to plan ahead," Duclos said.
"Be prepared for airport delays, have a quarantine plan and be sure to use the ArriveCAN application or website to submit your information before you arrive at the Canadian border," he continued.
ArriveCAN is mandatory for all incoming travellers and if Canadians don't use it, they won't be eligible for exemptions to travel while also facing delays at the border and fines.
Foreign nationals who don't submit their information could be denied entry into the country.
Duclos also had another recommendation for travellers.
"You should also be prepared for officials to follow up with you to make sure your COVID testing is complete," he said.
Some air travellers entering Canada are required to stay at a "designated quarantine facility" either until they receive the result of their test taken on arrival or until their isolation period is over because of Canada's new travel restrictions.
However, other passengers are able to self-isolate until they get their results.
The federal government has told Narcity that most test results take 24 to 48 hours to come in.