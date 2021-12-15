Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
canada travel restrictions

Canada's Travel Restrictions Now Officially Include A Warning Against Non-Essential Trips

Officials say this needs to happen "whether we like it or not."

Canada's Travel Restrictions Now Officially Include A Warning Against Non-Essential Trips
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime, @ywgairport | Instagram

In response to the Omicron variant of concern, Canada's travel restrictions are being updated to include an official warning that trips outside of Canada are not recommended.

On December 15, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that the federal government is immediately advising Canadians to avoid all non-essential international travel outside of Canada.

This measure will be in place for four weeks and then be reassessed after that.

"For those who are planning to travel, I say very clearly, now is not the time to travel," Duclos said.

With the spread of the Omicron variant globally, the minister noted that Canadians could contract the virus or even get stranded abroad.

"Whether we like it or not, we must therefore adjust to this reality," he said.

In terms of testing, Duclos said that the government will continue to expand the capacity to test as many travellers arriving in Canada as possible and as quickly as possible.

"We know this must sound very drastic," Duclos said. "But we must avoid overloading our hospital system and our health care workers."

With travel restrictions that were introduced at the end of November, all air travellers entering Canada from countries other than the U.S. must take a COVID-19 test at the airport they land in no matter what their vaccination status is.

Foreign nationals who have been in Nigeria, Malawi, Egypt, South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini in the 14 days prior to travel are still not allowed to enter Canada.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents who've been to any of those 10 countries must go through enhanced testing and quarintine measures, even if they are fully vaccinated.

From Your Site Articles

Canada's Travel Restrictions Need To Be 'Revisited' Says The Country's Top Doctor

Post-arrival tests have found higher positivity rates from some countries in the travel ban.

@ywgairport | Instagram

According to the country's top doctor, Canada's travel restrictions, which include entry bans, need to be revisited and reexamined.

During an announcement on December 15 about a new advisory against non-essential travel, Dr. Theresa Tam was asked why the travel ban on 10 countries and testing requirements for travellers are still in place when the Omicron variant is already in Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

Feds Say Travelling Outside Of Canada Right Now Should Be 'A Serious Alarm Bell'

Travellers have also been told to "expect delays and hassles" at the airport.👇

@yvrairport | Instagram

The federal government has warned travellers that it's pretty risky to take a trip abroad right now, describing the COVID-19 situation elsewhere as “both risky and unstable."

Speaking on Friday, December 10, federal officials spoke about Canada’s latest travel requirements and warned that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 could make travelling during the holidays a little more difficult.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadian Travellers Are Being Told To Plan For Airport Delays & Follow-Ups About Testing

The federal health minister said officials will check in with travellers once they're in Canada.

@yvrairport | Instagram, @oalghabra | Instagram

All Canadian travellers who are planning trips out of the country are being told about what they need to do before they return to Canada and what to prepare for once they're back.

During an update on the COVID-19 situation on December 10, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos had a reminder for Canadians and even all people who are travelling that they could be in for delays at airports and should get ready for follow-ups about their COVID-19 tests after arriving.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What 'Designated Quarantine' Is Like For Travellers Under Canada's New Rules

Each travellers' health is assessed "daily" by an on-site nurse.

Anjelagr | Dreamstime

Following a recent update to Canada’s travel restrictions, an increasing number of incoming travellers are now required to isolate themselves at a “designated quarantine facility” after landing.

This includes individuals who have recently travelled to a number of countries overseas, as well as those who have the right to enter Canada but remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less