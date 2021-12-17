Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Travel
canada travel restrictions

Canada Is Lifting The Travel Ban On 10 Different Countries Starting This Weekend

"This measure has served its purpose and is no longer necessary," the federal health minister said.

Canada Is Lifting The Travel Ban On 10 Different Countries Starting This Weekend
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime, John McArthur | Unsplash

The federal government has announced that Canada's travel ban, put in place for 10 countries because of the Omicron variant, will be lifted starting this weekend.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos shared on December 17 that the specific measures around travellers from certain countries will be coming to an end because of "overwhelming evidence" that there is community transmission of Omicron in most countries.

With the previous restrictions, foreign nationals who had been in Nigeria, Malawi, Egypt, South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho or Eswatini in the 14 days prior to travel were not allowed to enter Canada.

"Given the current situation, this measure has served its purpose and is no longer necessary," Duclos said.

The travel ban will be officially lifted on December 18.

"People having travelled through those 10 countries will be subjected to the same rules as those travelling from other countries into Canada," Duclos explained.

Currently, air travellers entering Canada from countries other than the U.S. have to take a COVID-19 test at the airport they land in no matter what their vaccination status is.

Also, most travellers are required to show proof of a negative test taken before entering Canada.

The minister noted that while the travel ban caused controversy, the federal government believed it was necessary to put it in place to slow the arrival of Omicron in the country.

During the announcement, Duclos also revealed that pre-arrival tests will be reintroduced for trips less than 72 hours. That comes into effect on December 21.

From Your Site Articles

These LCBOs Are Giving Out Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests & Some Already Have Huge Lineups

You can grab one at 100 locations!

Andrea Moffat | Twitter, Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

The Ontario government's holiday testing blitz appears to be in full swing today, as residents flock to LCBOs hoping to get their hands on a free COVID-19 rapid test.

According to the province's website, the take-home rapid testing kits available at 100 different locations are in limited supply and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis starting on Friday, December 17.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Travel Restrictions Will Soon Require Pre-Arrival Tests For Short Trips Again

Travellers are not allowed to take the test in Canada before they leave.

@ywgairport | Instagram, @canborder | Instagram

Soon Canada's travel restrictions will once again include the requirement for travellers entering the country to take a pre-arrival test even for short trips.

On December 17, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos gave an update on measures to deal with the Omicron variant and announced that travellers will have to have a negative test result before arriving in Canada no matter how long their trip is.

Keep Reading Show less

WestJet Is Slamming Canada's New Travel Advisory & Says It's 'Not Based On Science'

The airline is calling the new measures a "setback."

@westjet | Instagram

Now that Canada's travel advisory in response to the Omicron variant has been put into place, WestJet is criticizing the official guidance that urges people to avoid international trips.

On Wednesday, December 15, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that the federal government is now advising Canadians to stop all non-essential international travel outside of the country.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Travel Restrictions Need To Be 'Revisited' Says The Country's Top Doctor

Post-arrival tests have found higher positivity rates from some countries in the travel ban.

@ywgairport | Instagram

According to the country's top doctor, Canada's travel restrictions, which include entry bans, need to be revisited and reexamined.

During an announcement on December 15 about a new advisory against non-essential travel, Dr. Theresa Tam was asked why the travel ban on 10 countries and testing requirements for travellers are still in place when the Omicron variant is already in Canada.

Keep Reading Show less