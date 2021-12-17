Canada Is Lifting The Travel Ban On 10 Different Countries Starting This Weekend
"This measure has served its purpose and is no longer necessary," the federal health minister said.
The federal government has announced that Canada's travel ban, put in place for 10 countries because of the Omicron variant, will be lifted starting this weekend.
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos shared on December 17 that the specific measures around travellers from certain countries will be coming to an end because of "overwhelming evidence" that there is community transmission of Omicron in most countries.
With the previous restrictions, foreign nationals who had been in Nigeria, Malawi, Egypt, South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho or Eswatini in the 14 days prior to travel were not allowed to enter Canada.
"Given the current situation, this measure has served its purpose and is no longer necessary," Duclos said.
The travel ban will be officially lifted on December 18.
"People having travelled through those 10 countries will be subjected to the same rules as those travelling from other countries into Canada," Duclos explained.
Currently, air travellers entering Canada from countries other than the U.S. have to take a COVID-19 test at the airport they land in no matter what their vaccination status is.
Also, most travellers are required to show proof of a negative test taken before entering Canada.
The minister noted that while the travel ban caused controversy, the federal government believed it was necessary to put it in place to slow the arrival of Omicron in the country.
During the announcement, Duclos also revealed that pre-arrival tests will be reintroduced for trips less than 72 hours. That comes into effect on December 21.