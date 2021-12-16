Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
justin trudeau

Trudeau Says The Omicron Situation 'Sucks' & People Entering Canada Will 'Face Extra Barriers'

The PM mentioned that this isn't what anyone wanted during the holiday season.

Trudeau Says The Omicron Situation 'Sucks' & People Entering Canada Will 'Face Extra Barriers'
@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @yulaeroport | Instagram

As the country and the world deals with the Omicron variant, Justin Trudeau said that the situation "sucks" especially around this time of year and warned that travellers will "face extra barriers" now.

While speaking in Ottawa after a new international travel advisory was announced on December 15, the prime minister was asked what his message is to Canadians who are planning to travel domestically during the holidays.

"I understand this sucks," Trudeau said. "Nobody wants to see Omicron arriving."

He mentioned that the federal government has implemented an advisory that warns against non-essential trips outside of the country right now because it regulates international travel, not domestic travel.

"Anyone coming back to Canada or coming into Canada is going to face extra barriers on testing," Trudeau said.

With the current travel restrictions, all air travellers coming to Canada from countries other than the U.S. have to take a COVID-19 test at the airport they land in no matter their vaccination status.

There are also other testing and quarantine requirements along with entry bans for certain travellers.

Canada's top doctor has said that certain travel rules in effect need to be "revisited" and "reexamined" since the Omicron variant is already in Canada.

"This is not what anyone wanted for our Christmas holidays. Not much in the last year and a half has been what anybody wanted," the prime minister said.

He also noted that people can have a good holiday season while still staying safe.

Earlier in the week, Trudeau revealed he'll be keeping his Christmas plans lowkey as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada. He's going to be spending time with his family at their house.

"Other families will make the decisions that are right for them," he said at the time.

From Your Site Articles

You Can Get Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests At These 12 Ontario Spots & Here's When

You can grab a test while shopping for the holidays!

Yorkdale Mall | Google Maps, Water Park Place | Google Maps

If you're one of the many cautious people looking to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test ahead of the holidays, these pop-up locations in Toronto and across the province have you got covered.

Ontario commissioned 12 different spots to distribute rapid antigen testing kits including high-traffic areas like Yorkdale Mall, Water Park Place, Upper Canada and the Innovation Centre.

Keep Reading Show less

Some Toronto Restaurants Are Starting To Close Indoor Dining Over Omicron Concerns

"With so much uncertainty surrounding Omicron out there, closing indoor dining feels right to me."

@honest_weight | Instagram, @gretasolomons | Instagram

The Omicron variant is a growing cause of concern in Ontario, and restaurants are beginning to take matters into their own hands.

Two restaurants in Toronto have already closed indoor dining in response to the variant, even though the Ontario government has not imposed any new restrictions on restaurants.

Keep Reading Show less

WestJet Is Slamming Canada's New Travel Advisory & Says It's 'Not Based On Science'

The airline is calling the new measures a "setback."

@westjet | Instagram

Now that Canada's travel advisory in response to the Omicron variant has been put into place, WestJet is criticizing the official guidance that urges people to avoid international trips.

On Wednesday, December 15, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that the federal government is now advising Canadians to stop all non-essential international travel outside of the country.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Science Table Says Stronger Measures Are Needed To Help Keep Schools Open

"Circuit breakers" with additional mrasures are needed.

Shsphotography | Dreamstime

The Ontario Science Table says "stronger" additional measures are needed to help keep schools open and keep workplaces and indoor gathering spaces safe through the Omicron wave.

According to the Ontario Science Table's updated COVID-19 projections which were released on December 16, there are a variety of steps that can be taken moving forward, some of which include "high-quality masks, physical distancing indoors, improved ventilation, and increased access to rapid testing."

Keep Reading Show less