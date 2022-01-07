Trending Tags

Moderna's CEO Says We Might Need A 4th COVID Vaccine Dose & Could Come As Early As Fall

He thinks we'll need a booster in the fall "and forward."

Bstefanov | Dreamstime, @moderna | YouTube

Many people are just signing up for their third vaccine dose, but now there comes news that we might need a booster on top of our booster.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel says he thinks that a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed to keep people protected from the virus, and it might be needed sooner than you think.

Bancel predicts that the efficacy of the booster dose will have fallen significantly by fall 2022 and another dose will be needed, Reuters reports.

"I still believe we're going to need boosters in the fall of '22 and forward," Bancel said during a health conference organized by Goldman Sachs.

Moderna is still actively working on creating a vaccine specific to the Omicron variant, but the chances of it being ready and accessible to the vast majority of people in the next few months are slim, he said.

Bancel said his prediction is based on what we saw with the initial two doses and their fading protection over time, reports CNBC.

Moderna recently said in a news release that its booster is effective at amping up protection against the virus, particularly with the Omicron variant.

Bancel came bearing more optimistic news during the conference.

He thinks that the Omicron variant may also be the cause that propels us from a pandemic to an endemic, which means the crisis surrounding COVID may decrease significantly.

Back in early December of 2021, Pfizer's CEO also floated the idea of a fourth vaccine dose within a year or earlier of getting a third dose.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

