covid-19 vaccine

Moderna Just Applied To Have Its Spikevax Booster Doses Approved By Health Canada

Justin Trudeau previously announced Canada has secured enough booster doses for the near future.

Moderna Just Applied To Have Its Spikevax Booster Doses Approved By Health Canada
Elton Law | Dreamstime

Canada is one step closer to approving booster doses for those who need them after the latest announcement from Moderna and Health Canada.

According to several tweets, Health Canada confirmed on October 6, 2021, that the vaccine creator had submitted a booster dose of the Spikevax vaccine and was beginning a review.

"Booster doses were recently recommended by NACI for long-term care residents and seniors in other congregate living settings," Health Canada wrote. "An additional dose for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised has also been recommended."

Back in August 2021, Moderna released a statement that said people who received two Moderna doses would "likely" need a third dose by the fall, and Pfizer's CEO has also said that a third dose of his company's vaccines could be needed from six to 12 months later.

Canada has prepped for the possibility, with Justin Trudeau announcing in August 2021 that the country has secured enough booster doses for the "coming months and years." However, Canada's top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam has gone on record saying that finishing first and second doses is more of a focus than booster doses.

These 30K People In BC Now Have To Be Fully Vaccinated By Next Month

They have until November 22 to get two doses.

Gareth Leung | Dreamstime, Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

Being double vaccinated for COVID-19 is now going to be mandatory for all B.C. Public Service employees, who will have to provide proof of vaccine with the official BC Vaccine Card.

According to a press release from the Government of B.C., it will require its 30,000 employees to be fully vaccinated by November 22.

Canada Has A 'Strategy' To Get Other Countries To Accept Travellers With Mixed Vaccines

Some countries won't accept Canadians who've received mixed COVID-19 vaccines.

@yvrairport | Instagram, @yvrairport | Instagram

Federal officials say the government is implementing an "international engagement strategy" to encourage other countries to accept Canadian travellers who have received mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses.

In a statement shared with Narcity, a spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said the plan hopes to encourage international partners to "recognize people in Canada who have received mixed vaccine schedules or extended dose intervals as being 'fully vaccinated.'"

Herd Immunity In Canada Could Require Over 80% Of The Entire Population To Be Fully Vaxxed

Vaccination coverage in eligible populations might not be enough anymore, Dr. Tam suggested.

@wchospital | Instagram, @albertahealthservices | Instagram

According to the country's top doctor, herd immunity in Canada could require more than 80% of the entire population to be fully vaccinated and it's because of the Delta variant.

While providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in the country on October 1, Dr. Theresa Tam revealed that because the Delta variant is so transmissible, a "very high vaccination coverage" is needed to offset how contagious it is and move towards herd immunity.

Dr. Fauci Has A Message To Canadians Who Argue Vaccine Mandates Violate Their Charter Rights

"There comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right."

Dr. Anthony Fauci | McGill University, Lance McMillan | Narcity Canada

American physician Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a strong message to Canadians who are unwilling to get vaccinated because they believe it violates their charter rights.

Speaking at a McGill University lecture on October 1, Dr. Fauci said a pandemic is one of the scenarios where certain individual rights need to be given up for the greater good of society.

