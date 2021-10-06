Moderna Just Applied To Have Its Spikevax Booster Doses Approved By Health Canada
Justin Trudeau previously announced Canada has secured enough booster doses for the near future.
Canada is one step closer to approving booster doses for those who need them after the latest announcement from Moderna and Health Canada.
According to several tweets, Health Canada confirmed on October 6, 2021, that the vaccine creator had submitted a booster dose of the Spikevax vaccine and was beginning a review.
(2/3) Booster doses were recently recommended by NACI for long-term care residents and seniors in other congregate… https://t.co/VwhhqDdQtE— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1633526933.0
"Booster doses were recently recommended by NACI for long-term care residents and seniors in other congregate living settings," Health Canada wrote. "An additional dose for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised has also been recommended."
Back in August 2021, Moderna released a statement that said people who received two Moderna doses would "likely" need a third dose by the fall, and Pfizer's CEO has also said that a third dose of his company's vaccines could be needed from six to 12 months later.
Canada has prepped for the possibility, with Justin Trudeau announcing in August 2021 that the country has secured enough booster doses for the "coming months and years." However, Canada's top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam has gone on record saying that finishing first and second doses is more of a focus than booster doses.