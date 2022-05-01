Canada Is Getting A New Vaccine Production Plant & It'll Make 100 Million Doses A Year
COVID-19 vaccine doses will be made at the facility, among others.
Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada is set to get a brand new "state-of-the-art" vaccine production plant, which will make up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses every single year.
In an announcement on April 29, the Canadian PM confirmed that the manufacturing facility will be built in Quebec by vaccine developer Moderna.
Per the plans, construction is expected to begin this year, with the facility set to be operational by 2024 "at the earliest," as it is still subject to planning and regulatory approvals.
The plant will produce COVID-19 vaccines, as well as vaccines for other respiratory diseases like influenza – "pending their ongoing development by Moderna and approval by Health Canada."
That's not all. According to Trudeau, the location will also be able to have a "significant impact" in research on other types of illnesses, including Alzheimer's, different types of cancer and more.
\u201cThe future of vaccines right here in Canada.\u201d\n\nA monumental day as we announce Moderna will build their manufacturing facility in Quebec.\n\nToday\u2019s announcement means good jobs, world-class research & development, and the health and safety of Canadians for generations to come.pic.twitter.com/49C2niP1Yn— Fran\u00e7ois-Philippe Champagne (FPC) \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Fran\u00e7ois-Philippe Champagne (FPC) \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1651256639
The Montreal-based facility is expected to bring between 200 to 300 new jobs to the area, per CTV News.
Announcing the news, a message from Trudeau read, "Strengthening our biomanufacturing and life sciences sector across the country will help re-establish Canada’s domestic vaccine manufacturing capability, bring Canadian innovation to the front lines of tomorrow’s health solutions, and ensure we are better prepared for future health crises – all while growing the economy and creating good jobs."
In a tweet shortly after, the PM stressed the importance of being able to develop and produce life-saving vaccines at home in Canada.
Vaccines save lives, and it\u2019s important that we\u2019re able to develop and produce them here at home. Today, we announced that Moderna is building a facility in Quebec \u2013 where they\u2019ll be able to produce up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses every single year.pic.twitter.com/9uxC2APFpb— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1651252402
Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne shared a similar message online, describing the announcement as a "monumental day" for the country. He tweeted, "The future of vaccines right here in Canada."
Moderna – the company behind the new production plant – is described by the feds as "a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in mRNA therapeutics and vaccines."
As of April 2022, over 29 million doses of Moderna's Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed across the country.
