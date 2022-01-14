Ontario Is Letting More People Get A 4th Dose Of A COVID-19 Vaccine & Here's Who
Appointments can be booked starting Friday.
Starting this Friday, more people will be eligible to book an appointment for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario.
In a press conference on Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore revealed that those who are immunocompromised will be added to the list of people who are eligible.
Beginning January 14 at 8 a.m., immunocompromised individuals will be able to start booking their appointments through the provincial vaccine contact centre.
"We are now protecting vulnerable populations further in Ontario," Moore stated in the press conference.
This adds to the list of people who have already been able to book for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Since December 30, residents in long-term care homes, retirement homes, elder care lodges and other congregate settings have been eligible.
According to the Ontario government, you can get a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine three months (84 days) after you have received a third dose.
As of January 13, 82% of all eligible Ontarians aged 5 and over are fully vaccinated. On top of that, 5,174,098 individuals have been vaccinated with a third dose.
"The science is clear, the more of us with a booster dose, the less of us will end up in the hospital and the intensive care unit," Moore continued.
Moore is also reminding residents to get their third dose if they haven't already. "If you haven't booked your booster dose appointment, please do so as soon as possible."
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.