Quebec Is Going To Charge Adults A 'Significant' Tax If They Refuse To Get Vaccinated
It's the first Canadian province to make the move.👇
Quebec is about to become the first Canadian province to charge residents a "significant" fee if they refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a press conference on January 11, Premier François Legault confirmed that unvaccinated Quebecers who are over the age of 18 must get their first dose in the next few weeks or face getting fined.
"There's still a small minority, 10% of the population, who refuse to get vaccinated," Legault told reporters on Tuesday.
According to the Quebec premier, this 10% makes up around 50% of the patients in intensive care beds in the region.
“Because of this, I’m announcing that we are currently working on a ‘health contribution’ that all adults in Quebec who refuse to get vaccinated will be charged," he said.
The premier said that the amount of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to climb in the province and said the blame lies with the unvaccinated for filling up hospitals.
“All adults in Quebec who refuse to go get at least a first dose during the upcoming weeks will have a bill to pay because there are consequences on our health network,” he explained, in French.
While the exact amount — which is being coined as a “health contribution” — was not confirmed, the premier said it's expected to be a “significant amount."
Those who are unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons will be exempt from paying the fee, Legault announced, although he did not confirm how Quebecers will prove their exemption or what kind of reasons will be accepted.
