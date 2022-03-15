Feds Say Unvaccinated Canadians Should Not Travel Abroad At All Until They're Fully Vaxxed
The government is calling on unvaccinated people to avoid international travel.
Unvaccinated Canadians should avoid travelling anywhere overseas for non-essential purposes, the federal government has warned.
As part of the government's level 2 international travel advisory, those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 are urged to "continue to avoid non-essential travel to all destinations."
This includes those who have not received any doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as those who have only been partially vaccinated.
Although some countries around the world are lifting travel restrictions on those who haven't had any vaccines — like Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Mexico, the Maldives and more — the feds say vacations and non-essential trips should be off the table for those who are untaxed.
If you are travelling abroad for #MarchBreak? Remember to check the requirements for returning to Canada \u2015 these may change during your travel. Regularly review the entry requirements and exemptions for your situation. http://ow.ly/Zxwz50IhvtO\u00a0pic.twitter.com/YADIb6n71i— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1647111613
"If you must travel [for an essential purpose], consider delaying your plans until you're fully vaccinated," Canada's level 2 travel advisory warns.
It adds, "All eligible travellers should complete a COVID-19 vaccine series along with any additional recommended doses in Canada, at least 14 days before travelling."
Right now, Canada considers two doses of a vaccine to be "fully vaccinated," although booster doses are recommended.
Additionally, Canada's current travel rules require passengers on federally-regulated planes and trains to be fully vaccinated, unless they have a valid exemption.
There's advice for those who are fully vaccinated, too.
The recently-softed global travel advisory warns that "COVID-19 continues to circulate in Canada and internationally" and says all travellers should consult a health care professional at least six weeks before going abroad.
Those going overseas are also advised to "discuss which travel vaccinations may be right for you."
If you are fully vaccinated and taking a trip, the feds say to keep in mind that destinations may enforce lockdowns or travel measures with limited or even no notice.
However, the notice adds that, "The decision to travel is your choice and you are responsible for your safety abroad and travel arrangements to return home."
