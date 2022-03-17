Canada's COVID-19 Rules For Cruise Ships Were Updated & It's Now A Little Less Complicated
But, full vaccination is still required.
For those planning on taking a cruise ship from, or to, Canadian waters, there are some updated COVID-19 rules and regulations that have been put in place by the government.
In a press conference on Thursday, March 17, federal travel minister Omar Alghabra outlined an updated framework for cruise ship passengers getting ready for the upcoming April travel season.
"Passengers on a cruise will need to take an antigen test no more than one day before the scheduled departure," he said. "But will no longer be required to be tested before getting off the cruise ship."
Previously, cruise ship passengers were obligated to conduct a COVID-19 test before their scheduled arrival, something that will no longer be required.
He didn't mention a specific date for the updated requirements to kick in, but noted that the changes will be effective as of the start of the 2022 cruise season.
"All other aspects of the public health framework for cruises," continued the travel minister. "Such as the requirement to be vaccinated in order to board, will remain in place."
So, those who want to take a cruise should ensure they've had at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses.
In addition to that, all passengers and ship crew should monitor for symptoms both during the voyage and for 14 days once arriving back in Canada.
However, this will be the only major change in cruise ship COVID-19 guidelines as of right now.
Along with all of this, those arriving to Canada from a cruise ship must also submit their information to the government via the ArriveCAN app.
On the same day, federal officials also announced changes to testing at Canada's land borders and at airports. As of April 1, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to meet pre-entry requirements.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.