doug ford

Doug Ford Opened Up About Divisiveness In His Own Family Over Vaccines & Government Policy

"It's been one of the hardest things my family and I have ever gone through."

Toronto Staff Writer
Doug Ford Opened Up About Divisiveness In His Own Family Over Vaccines & Government Policy
Premier Doug Ford has acknowledged how "divisive" and polarizing current times are, due to differing views on the handling of COVID-19.

He shared how it's impacted his own family in a press conference on Monday morning, where he announced a new timeline for Ontario's reopening.

"I know this period has been one of the most divisive times in our history. One of the hardest things about this pandemic is the way it's fractured us as a society, differing views about government policies, the limits of personal freedoms, different views about vaccines, public health measures, and what steps are necessary. All of it has polarized us in a way that we could've never imagined," said Ford.

"I've experienced this in my own family. It's been one of the hardest things my family and I have ever gone through," he added.

Ford's daughter Krista Haynes has been an active advocate against COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates and other COVID-19 related health measures throughout the pandemic.

She attended the Freedom Convoy 2022 and said the experience of uniting was "electric and powerful" and has frequently spoken out about how she disagrees with the government's handling of COVID-19.

When her husband was allegedly placed on unpaid leave from the Toronto Police Services due to his vaccination status, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the mandatory vaccine requirement and encouraged her followers to "stay strong."

"I'm telling you guys, God wins every single time. I do believe the people behind all of this will be held accountable don't know when but I truly believe God wins. Evil does not win," said Krista.

Ford did not clarify whether he was referring to his relationship with his daughter, although it does seem like a possible point of tension given her conflicting views with Ontario's government.

