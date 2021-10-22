Trending Tags

Toronto Police Officers Will Be Put On Indefinite Unpaid Leave If They Don't Get Vaxxed

This will come into effect on November 30.

Toronto Police Officers Will Be Put On Indefinite Unpaid Leave If They Don't Get Vaxxed
Kaitlyn McLachlan | Dreamstime

Toronto Police has announced that they will be making vaccines mandatory for all of their officers.

"Vaccination against COVID-19 protects the health and safety of each of our members, our workplaces and the public we serve," Chief James Ramer said in the October 21 announcement.

Starting November 30, any uniformed or civilian officer who hasn't disclosed their vaccine status or isn't fully vaccinated will have to step away from their duties.

They will then be placed on indefinite leave without any pay, and won't be allowed inside any TPS building or facility. On top of that, these members will not be eligible for promotion to any supervisory or management rank or position.

The only way they can get back to work is if they are fully vaxxed and disclose their vax status.

In their press release, the TPS also mentioned that 90% of their members have disclosed their status and 94% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

