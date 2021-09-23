Trending Tags

Windsor Regional Hospital Placed Over 100 Unvaccinated Staff Members On Unpaid Leave

They'll be on unpaid leave for two weeks.

Windsor Regional Hospital, Google Maps

Over 100 staff members at Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) are being placed on two-week unpaid leave for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, September 22, the hospital sent out a memo that revealed 140 employees and seven professional staffers had not received any doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The 140 unvaccinated employees make up 4% of the hospital workforce, while the professional staff members only make up 1%.

WRH says these staff members have until October 7 to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. If they haven't gotten the first dose by that time, they'll either be fired or have their privileges immediately suspended on a mid-term basis.

In their media release, WRH also mentioned that since their memo was issued, some of their unvaccinated staff members have already gone to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

"Windsor Regional Hospital has put the safety and well-being of patients, our community and team members first by requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," David Musyj, president and CEO of WRH, said in the memo. "Our WRH team members responded by showing the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The individuals who have not complied with the Policy and decided not to be vaccinated will not impact the provision of clinical or non-clinical care to our community."

WRH's board of directors approved a policy mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees on September 3. All staff members were expected to receive at least the first dose of a vaccine by September 22, unless they were exempt under the Human Rights Code or if they showed medical documentation for their exemption.

This policy follows a directive set out by Ontario's top doctor, Dr. Kieran Moore, that required all hospitals in the province to create their own COVID-19 vaccination policies.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

