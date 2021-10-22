People Who Get Fired For Being Unvaccinated In Canada Likely Won't Be Able To Get EI
Canada's employment minister said getting terminated like that could make a person ineligible for support.
A federal government official has revealed that people who get fired for being unvaccinated might not be able to get Employment Insurance.
In an interview with CBC Power & Politics, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough explained why unvaccinated people who lose their jobs likely won't be eligible to get EI if their employer requires vaccination against COVID-19.
"It's a condition of employment that hasn't been met," she said. "And the employer choosing to terminate someone for that reason would make that person ineligible for EI."
Qualtrough mentioned that this is the advice she is getting and the advice that she's moving forward with. However, it doesn't apply if someone has a medical exemption or a "valid reason" for not getting vaccinated.
Some employers in Canada have already put mandatory vaccination policies in place for workers including the federal government, hospitals, police forces and public transit commissions, with consequences ranging from online training sessions on COVID-19 vaccination to unpaid leave or termination.
