Someone Forged A Letter From Ontario Asking The Feds To Arrest The Unvaccinated

"No such letter has ever been drafted or sent," says Ontario's health minister.

@celliottability | Instagram

A fake letter asking the federal government for the "mandatory draft, criminalization and apprehension" of unvaccinated people is circulating on social media.

Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, who is named as one of the writers of the letter along with Solicitor General and MPP Sylvia Jones, took to Twitter on December 6 to set the record straight.

"A manufactured letter falsely claiming to be sent from @SylviaJonesMPP and myself on December 3rd has been circulating online. No such letter has ever been drafted or sent. The matter has been referred to the Ontario Provincial Police," she wrote.

The letter calls for Canadawide action against unvaccinated individuals and to close "loopholes" in Canada's borders by enacting "a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine in federally designated hotels at the highest traffic crossings, including those in Niagara, Windsor, Sarnia, and Brockville."

Bill Dickson, OPP's acting manager of media relations, told Narcity, "We are aware of that letter. I have actually seen it. In terms of an actual investigation, we haven't gotten that far yet."

The forged letter is addressed to Canada's Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair and the "Minister of Health" Patty Hajdu who is no longer the minister of health and is now minister of Indigenous services and the minister "responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario."

Notorious anti-vaxxer Chris Saccoccia (also known as Chris Sky) posted the forged letter to Twitter on December 4, writing, "SOMEBODY LEAKED THIS. *it has NOT been verified* I think they are trying to create even more hysteria."

As of December 7, the post has received 246 retweets, 30 quote tweets and 677 likes.

Sky replied to a comment left under the tweet asking, "What is this?" saying "'Supposedly' a draft letter... but I think its fake."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

