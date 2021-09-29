Chris Sky Gave Out His Number At An Anti-Vaxx Rally In Toronto & Now The Calls Won't Stop
He said he gave out his number because he "has nothing to hide."
On September 25 at the Eaton Centre, Chris Saccoccia (better known as Chris Sky) addressed anti-vaxx protesters at a rally before giving out his number to them (which, he later said, had already been public for months.)
"I'm going to give out my phone number because if there are any people of substance and resources actually watching this, who actually have a set of balls, a set of morals, and actually want to help the country, they can contact me, because my number is public," Saccoccia said to protesters at the Eaton Centre. "Because, unlike the politicians, I have nothing to hide, I'm not afraid of anybody, and I'm actually here to help."
"So here it is, world, take it down. And if you want to crank-call me go ahead, I'm used to it, too," Saccoccia continued, before giving out his phone number.
Two days after the Eaton Centre rally — which lead to two arrests — Saccoccia took to Twitter to clarify who exactly that number was for.
"Guys, I gave my number out in Toronto and specifically said it was for people who either need help or people, more importantly, that have the resources to actually help make a difference," Saccoccia said in a video he tweeted on September 27. "It wasn't so people could call me every five seconds and ask me the exact same question that I've already answered a million times."
The question? What to do about the vaccine mandate.
A separate video shared by Toronto lawyer Caryma Sa'd on the same day showed the infamous anti-masker calling those "thousands" of same-question-askers "f*cking idiots."
Some observers were quick to comment on the video. A few Twitter users asked why he had so many garbage bags in the back of his car, while others joked about the other possible questions callers are asking him.
Saccoccia later tweeted that he has never received so many fake calls in his life, and yesterday, on September 28, alleged that a "crank call campaign" has been orchestrated against him after saying nearly 200 people have called him and promptly hung up.