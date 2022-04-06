Elon Musk & Bill Gates Are In Vancouver This Weekend & A 'Super Protest' Could Greet Them
"There is now a massive convoy heading from Alberta to Vancouver."
Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Al Gore are in Vancouver for the 2022 TED conference this weekend — but a "super protest" is being planned to greet them.
Tickets started at US$5,000 for the sold-out event, which is called "A New Era," and it is the first gathering of its kind in three years. It is going to take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre, from April 10-14 and feature a line-up of speakers.
However, to greet them, there is a "super protest" being planned by Chris Sky, a prominent anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown protester, aimed at the event and Bill Gates.
Details of the protest are circulating on Twitter, claiming the event is happening on April 10 and citing Bill Gates as the reason.
Chris Sky posted a video on Telegram — a social media platform — inviting his followers to join the protest.
"There is now a massive convoy heading from Alberta to Vancouver for the TED Talk and Bill Gates," he said in the video.
He said that he is leaving for Vancouver on April 7 with the convoy and will be in the city by April 9 for "at least a week," going to multiple events.
He also posted a photo of a poster, advertising an event titled "Chris Sky Presents Hear The Truth: Sky VS Gates," which is scheduled for April 10 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
In another video posted to Telegram, Sky said: "What do ya think Bill Gates is coming there for?"
"He's coming to tell you all about a brand new vaccine," he added.
The Gates Foundation website has a page dedicated to COVID-19 response and preventing another pandemic.