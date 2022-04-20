A GTA Cop Allegedly Faked Evidence When He Pulled Someone Over & Police Have Charged Him
He's been suspended with pay.
A York Regional Police officer was just charged for allegedly faking evidence when he pulled over someone at a traffic stop last year.
In a press release on April 19, YRP announced that 24-year-old Jordan Nesbitt from Durham was given several charges related to an "internal investigation" involving the "fabrication of evidence."
In October of 2021, police alleged that Nesbitt had done a traffic stop in Markham, where he had taken out the passenger and the driver of a car to do a search of the vehicle.
In the search, Nesbitt found some cocaine in the passenger's purse, but authorities said he claimed the reason for the search was because he'd seen cocaine and cannabis in the vehicle.
However, police expressed that at the time "no physical evidence or information from other officers at the stop confirmed the presence of cocaine or cannabis visible prior to the search."
As a result, Nesbitt was charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice, and fabrication of evidence.
"The investigation began after other officers came forward to a supervisor with information and concerns about the conduct of another member," police said in the release.
"I am deeply disappointed by this violation of the public trust, however, I am very proud of and commend those officers who came forward to report their concerns to their supervisors,” said Chief Jim MacSween.
Nesbitt has been a cop with YRP since 2019. He's been suspended with pay and is set to appear in court next month on May 25.
“This officer is now facing serious criminal charges and will be held accountable for his actions,” MacSween said.
“Those actions, in no way, are a reflection of the dedicated and hard-working members of York Regional Police, who keep our community safe every day.”