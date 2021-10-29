Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Man Dies After Getting Shot While Taking His Dog For A Walk In Scarborough

The man managed to make it to a nearby gas station before collapsing.

Man Dies After Getting Shot While Taking His Dog For A Walk In Scarborough
Google Maps

A man died on Friday morning after getting shot while walking his dog in Scarborough.

According to Toronto Police, officers responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Ellesmere Road and Kennedy Road at approximately 4:27 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a man with serious injuries, which they believed were linked to the shots fired.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, but he later died from his wounds; as a result, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

CityNews reported that the deceased was walking his dog when he was struck. He managed to run to a nearby gas station with his dog before collapsing.

An attendant at the gas station called 911.

The dog reportedly remained on the scene for hours but was given to animal services.

Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Toronto Driver Died After Crashing Into A Townhouse & The Homicide Unit Is Investigating

Evidence of gunfire was found at the scene.

Google Maps

A Toronto driver died on Thursday morning following a single-car crash in Scarborough.

The incident, which occurred near Washburn Way and Tapscott Road at around 3:42 a.m., resulted in a vehicle crashing into the wall of a townhouse.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto Driver Hit A Mother & Daughter After The Car Mounted The Sidewalk

Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Google Maps

A Toronto driver sent a mother and daughter to the hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday morning after mounting the sidewalk.

Toronto police reported that the incident, which occurred near Duncanwoods Drive and Benrubin Drive at approximately 8:00 a.m., resulted in at least one person being taken to hospital with the motorist and police remaining on scene.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Just Charged A Man Allegedly Involved In The Fatal Gardiner Audi R8 Crash​

On October 3, a hit-and-run accident left one dead on the expressway.

Toronto Police Service, Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

Toronto Police have just arrested a man who allegedly ran away after he collided with another car earlier this month.

On October 21, TPS arrested 31-year-old Kalyan Trivedi and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Officers Will Be Put On Indefinite Unpaid Leave If They Don't Get Vaxxed

This will come into effect on November 30.

Kaitlyn McLachlan | Dreamstime

Toronto Police has announced that they will be making vaccines mandatory for all of their officers.

"Vaccination against COVID-19 protects the health and safety of each of our members, our workplaces and the public we serve," Chief James Ramer said in the October 21 announcement.

Keep Reading Show less