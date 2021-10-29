Man Dies After Getting Shot While Taking His Dog For A Walk In Scarborough
The man managed to make it to a nearby gas station before collapsing.
A man died on Friday morning after getting shot while walking his dog in Scarborough.
According to Toronto Police, officers responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Ellesmere Road and Kennedy Road at approximately 4:27 a.m.
Upon arrival, first responders discovered a man with serious injuries, which they believed were linked to the shots fired.
Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, but he later died from his wounds; as a result, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
CityNews reported that the deceased was walking his dog when he was struck. He managed to run to a nearby gas station with his dog before collapsing.
An attendant at the gas station called 911.
The dog reportedly remained on the scene for hours but was given to animal services.