Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario police

Ontario Man Allegedly Tried To Fight Off Police With A Knife, Gun & Explosive Device

These officers have nerves of steel.

Greater Grand Sudbury Police station.

Greater Grand Sudbury Police station.

Mysudbury | Flickr

A group of Ontario police officers had to overcome a terrifyingly tense situation last week while responding to reports of harassment.

According to Greater Grand Sudbury Police, the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. on March 4, after officers arrived at a Sable Street residence to arrest an individual "on reasonable and probable grounds for Criminal Harassment."

"When Officers arrived at the residence, the man exited the home with what appeared to be an explosive device, pulled the pin from the device and threw it towards the Officers," the report reads. "The device began to dispense smoke and the man went back inside the residence."

The high-stress situation continued seconds later when the man exited the residence for a second time, this time carrying what police "believed to be a handgun," which they later discovered to be a replica.

The suspect began walking towards the officers with the firearm pointed at them.

"The Officers directed the man to drop the firearm, however the man did not listen and racked the gun as he continued to walk towards them. The Officers continued to demand that the man drop the firearm," the release adds.

The man then dropped the gun only to pull out a knife which he began waving at the officers as he advanced towards them before being taken out by a Conducted Energy Weapon and put into police custody.

28-year-old Brandon Labelle has been charged with the following offences.

  • "Criminal Harassment x2
  • Pointing a Firearm x2
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose x3
  • Carry a Concealed Weapon
  • Assault Police with a Weapon x6
  • Using Imitation Firearm While Committing an Indictable Offence
  • Using Explosives
  • Careless Use of Firearm."
"We would like to commend the responding Officers for their restraint and professionalism during a high-risk situation involving a very volatile individual," the report concludes.
From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...