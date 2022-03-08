Ontario Man Allegedly Tried To Fight Off Police With A Knife, Gun & Explosive Device
These officers have nerves of steel.
A group of Ontario police officers had to overcome a terrifyingly tense situation last week while responding to reports of harassment.
According to Greater Grand Sudbury Police, the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. on March 4, after officers arrived at a Sable Street residence to arrest an individual "on reasonable and probable grounds for Criminal Harassment."
"When Officers arrived at the residence, the man exited the home with what appeared to be an explosive device, pulled the pin from the device and threw it towards the Officers," the report reads. "The device began to dispense smoke and the man went back inside the residence."
The high-stress situation continued seconds later when the man exited the residence for a second time, this time carrying what police "believed to be a handgun," which they later discovered to be a replica.
The suspect began walking towards the officers with the firearm pointed at them.
"The Officers directed the man to drop the firearm, however the man did not listen and racked the gun as he continued to walk towards them. The Officers continued to demand that the man drop the firearm," the release adds.
The man then dropped the gun only to pull out a knife which he began waving at the officers as he advanced towards them before being taken out by a Conducted Energy Weapon and put into police custody.
28-year-old Brandon Labelle has been charged with the following offences.
- "Criminal Harassment x2
- Pointing a Firearm x2
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose x3
- Carry a Concealed Weapon
- Assault Police with a Weapon x6
- Using Imitation Firearm While Committing an Indictable Offence
- Using Explosives
- Careless Use of Firearm."