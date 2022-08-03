NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

dev patel

'Lion' Actor Dev Patel Broke Up A Knife Fight In Australia & He Just Acted On 'Instinct'

"There are no heroes in this situation."

Global Staff Writer
Dev Patel.

Dev Patel.

Anita Zvonar | Dreamstime

It turns out Dev Patel isn’t just a hero on screen — although he'd rather not be called that.

The Slumdog Millionaire actor helped break up a knife fight in Australia earlier this week, his representatives confirmed in a statement to Variety.

“We can confirm that last night, in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store,” said his representative. “Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight.”

Police echoed the same story in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it involved a man and a woman who were "known to each other."

The woman allegedly stabbed the man in the chest and witnesses stepped in to stop the melee.

“The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on-site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived,” said Patel's team.

Patel, who lives in Australia with his girlfriend, was with a group of friends when it happened, reported the local Australian news channel 7 News.

Although the actor put himself at risk to break up the fight, his spokesperson deflected the praise and pointed to larger societal issues.

"There are no heroes in this situation," they said, per Variety.

"Sadly, this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve."

They added that the situation shouldn't be making major headlines "solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved."

The 32-year-old victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene and later taken to the hospital, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on charges of aggravated assault causing harm. She was denied bail and due to appear in court on Tuesday.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...