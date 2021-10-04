EN - News
Windsor Police Is Looking Into 'Possible Explosives' Near The Ambassador Bridge
"Please avoid the area," Windsor Police tweeted.
Windsor Police Service (WPS) is looking into "possible explosives" in the city's Ambassador Bridge area.
On October 4 at 10:17 a.m., Windsor Police tweeted asking the public to avoid the Ambassador Bridge area due to "possible explosives" and an ongoing investigation conducted by their Explosive Disposal Unit.
WPS on scene near the Ambassador Bridge for possible explosives located in the area. The area has been evacuated &… https://t.co/2seEunA8JI— Windsor Police (@Windsor Police) 1633357029.0
The bridge has been shut down and police have evacuated the area.
"The #AmbassadorBridge is now closed BOTH WAYS. Traffic is being rerouted to adjacent Ports of Entry of Windsor Detroit Tunnel & Blue Water Bridge," WPS tweeted at 11:00 a.m.
Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.
The situation is ongoing and further updates will soon follow.
