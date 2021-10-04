Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Windsor Police Is Looking Into 'Possible Explosives' Near The Ambassador Bridge

"Please avoid the area," Windsor Police tweeted.

Windsor Police Is Looking Into 'Possible Explosives' Near The Ambassador Bridge
Windsor Police Service | Facebook, Patricia Drury | Wikimedia

Windsor Police Service (WPS) is looking into "possible explosives" in the city's Ambassador Bridge area.

On October 4 at 10:17 a.m., Windsor Police tweeted asking the public to avoid the Ambassador Bridge area due to "possible explosives" and an ongoing investigation conducted by their Explosive Disposal Unit.

The bridge has been shut down and police have evacuated the area.

"The #AmbassadorBridge is now closed BOTH WAYS. Traffic is being rerouted to adjacent Ports of Entry of Windsor Detroit Tunnel & Blue Water Bridge," WPS tweeted at 11:00 a.m.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

The situation is ongoing and further updates will soon follow.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.