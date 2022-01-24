Ontario Police Had To Shutdown Hwy 10 Last Weekend To Rescue A Group Of Escaped Horses
Cops had to act like cowboys on Sunday!
Some people grow up wanting to be cowboys, and some cops transform into them.
A large group of horses were spotted by a plow operator last weekend on Highway 10 in Mono Township, and the driver quickly called the police to report the strange incident.
Dufferin OPP media relations constable Jennifer Roach told Narcity they received the call at 6:40 a.m. on January 23 and sent officers to the scene to help with the horse situation.
When they arrived, the officers had to channel their inner cowboy to get the horses off the highway to safety, according to the police.
"On arrival, police officers rounded up the horses as best as they could," said Roach. "I think they had a sort of 5-kilometre cross country trek until they got everybody gathered up and on the roadway so they could get them back to their farm."
While police were wrangling the runaway horses, the owner did arrive on the scene.
Every day is different in the life of a #policeofficer. A #DufferinOPP officer experienced that this morning while wrangling horses.
This was a hazardous situation that was led to safety.^jr#ishouldvebeenacowboy@DufferinCounty @TownofMono pic.twitter.com/TA725AeZX6
— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) January 23, 2022
Unfortunately, the only way to safely get the horses back to their home was to cross Highway 10.
Police shut down Highway 10 in both directions for seven minutes to get the horses back to their farm.
"This is a good news story because it could have been absolutely tragic with them being out on the highway."
OPP Central Region tweeted out a photo of an officer "wrangling" the horses with the caption, "Every day is different in the life of a #policeofficer. A #DufferinOPP officer experienced that this morning while wrangling horses. This was a hazardous situation that was led to safety."