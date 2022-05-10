NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
opp

OPP Responded To A 'Strange Incident' & Someone Was 'Running Around' On Highway 401

It happened Monday morning.

Toronto Associate Editor
Highway 401 near Markham Road.

Highway 401 near Markham Road.

Google Maps

There was a "strange incident" on Highway 401 yesterday and Ontario Provincial Police have taken a 19-year-old into custody as a result of it.

On Monday, May 9, at around 11 a.m., members of Toronto's OPP detachment responded to reports about an incident on Highway 401's eastbound express lanes just past Markham Road in Scarborough.

In a video shared on Twitter, OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said that there was a single-vehicle collision that caused "significant" damage to the vehicle involved.

A man then got out of the car after the airbags went off and "was seen running around the highway."

People stopped to try to help out, but it was at that point that the person involved in the collision allegedly tried to carjack some of their vehicles.

"There was a scuffle, the carjacking was unsuccessful, and the person subsequently fled across the highway, across the collector lanes, and into a residential or business area just off of the highway," Schmidt said.

Officers went to the area and arrested a 19-year-old from Georgetown who is now facing "a list of charges."

The unidentified teenager has been charged with assault, mischief and dangerous driving, and Schmidt said that "the list goes on as a result of this incident."

Schmidt thanked those who tried to stop and encouraged drivers to watch out for their own personal safety whenever they see something suspicious.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...