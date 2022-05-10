OPP Responded To A 'Strange Incident' & Someone Was 'Running Around' On Highway 401
It happened Monday morning.
There was a "strange incident" on Highway 401 yesterday and Ontario Provincial Police have taken a 19-year-old into custody as a result of it.
On Monday, May 9, at around 11 a.m., members of Toronto's OPP detachment responded to reports about an incident on Highway 401's eastbound express lanes just past Markham Road in Scarborough.
In a video shared on Twitter, OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said that there was a single-vehicle collision that caused "significant" damage to the vehicle involved.
A man then got out of the car after the airbags went off and "was seen running around the highway."
Strange incident on #Hwy401 this morning. Collision, attempted car jacking and assault. \nA 19 year old from Georgetown is now in custody and facing a list of charges.pic.twitter.com/Eh7KLe76DO— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1652122159
People stopped to try to help out, but it was at that point that the person involved in the collision allegedly tried to carjack some of their vehicles.
"There was a scuffle, the carjacking was unsuccessful, and the person subsequently fled across the highway, across the collector lanes, and into a residential or business area just off of the highway," Schmidt said.
Officers went to the area and arrested a 19-year-old from Georgetown who is now facing "a list of charges."
The unidentified teenager has been charged with assault, mischief and dangerous driving, and Schmidt said that "the list goes on as a result of this incident."
Schmidt thanked those who tried to stop and encouraged drivers to watch out for their own personal safety whenever they see something suspicious.
No one else was injured as a result of the incident.
