A 25-Year-Old Died After She 'Swept Over' Wolf River Falls & Another Was Seriously Injured
The incident happened on Canada Day.
A 25-year-old woman has died, and another sustained life-threatening injuries after they tried to cross the top of Wolf River Falls on Canada Day.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a press release, the Nipigon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said it received a call at around 6 p.m. on July 1 about three people trying to make their way over the eastern Ontario falls. According to police, two of them were then "swept away by the strong current."
OPP was joined by the Superior North Emergency Medical Services and the Thunder Bay City Fire Department's high-angle recovery team at Wolf River Falls. The waterfall, sometimes referred to as Red Rock Falls, is located in Dorian Township, roughly an hour's drive northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The falls are known for their scenic cascades of water, with an accompanying staircase and gorge.
A 25-year-old woman, Pooja Vyas, was treated with life-saving measures on scene after she was "swept over the falls," according to OPP. However, she was pronounced dead on-site.
Another person was airlifted to the hospital by an Ornge air ambulance and was treated for life-threatening injuries. The OPP said they do not believe there was any foul play involved in the incident.
"Members of the public are reminded of the dangers of fast-moving waters," OPP said in the press release. "Currents may be stronger than average this year, after many areas have experienced flooding."
Police are recommending that people "should check with locals to ensure that the area is safe before entering the water." There is an upcoming coroner's examination set for Vyas in Thunder Bay.