Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario weather

Ontario Schools Are Closing & People Are Being Told Not To Travel As Winter Storm Rages On

Some spots could get up to 50 centimetres of snow.

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Schools Are Shutting Down & People Are Being Told Not To Travel As Winter Storm Rages On
Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Students rejoice! Several Ontario school boards will be shutting down on Monday due to the impact of a significant winter storm, which could bring up to 30 to 50 centimetres of snow.

The severity of the weather is causing Environment Canada to issue blizzard and snowfall warnings for most southern regions due to widespread "reduced visibilities of 400 metres."

"Travel is expected to be very difficult or impossible due to near-zero visibility. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," the agency warns.

School boards, including York Region District, York Catholic District, Halton District, Peel Region, Durham Region, Hamilton-Wentworth District, have also shut down in-person learning and school bus transportation.

However, it's worth noting that some, such as the Toronto District School Board, will be switching over to remote learning instead of giving most staff and students the day off.

Many university campuses are also closing temporarily, citing the significant weather event, including Ryerson, University of Toronto Mississauga and McMaster.

"Due to severe weather conditions, the University of Toronto Mississauga is closed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. All remote classes today will continue as scheduled. All in-person U of T Mississauga classes, tutorials, labs, tests, and other on-campus activities are cancelled," an update reads.

Environment Canada predicts the conditions will persist through Monday evening, with the worst due to taper off by 11:00 a.m. in Toronto.

"Heavy snow with peak snowfall rates of 8 to 10 cm per hour this morning. Blowing snow due to winds gusting up to 60 km/h," the report adds.

Police units, such as OPP East Region, are asking all residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

From Your Site Articles
ontario weather

Here's The Meaning Of 'Blizzard' & What To Look Out For In Ontario Today

Everything you need to know about today's weather conditions.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

As warnings and cancellations continue to sweep through Ontario thanks to Monday morning's storm you, may be wondering to yourself exactly what is the meaning of a blizzard?

According to Environment Canada, the term blizzard is used "when winds of 40 km/hr or greater are expected to cause widespread reductions in visibility to 400 metres or less, due to blowing snow, or blowing snow in combination with falling snow, for at least 4 hours."

Keep Reading Show less
doug ford

Doug Ford Is Driving Around In His Pickup Truck & Helping People Stranded In The Snow

Don't be surprised if Ford pulls up to help you today.

eddykandic95 | TikTok, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Every city needs a snow day hero, and it just happens to be the premier of Ontario this Monday.

Doug Ford is roaming the streets of Etobicoke, looking to help those impacted by Ontario's snowstorm by picking up stranded drivers, offering rides and pulling cars out of the ditch.

Keep Reading Show less
toronto pearson airport

Pearson Airport Has Had So Many Flights Cancelled Or Delayed Due To The Wicked Weather

Here's how the snowstorm is affecting your travel plans! 👇🏼🥶

Lance McMillan | Narcity, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

On top of TTC delays and school cancellations, so many flights at Toronto Pearson Airport are also being affected by the weather.

Pearson Airport took to Twitter on Sunday to warn travellers of the incoming snowstorm that started blasting through southern Ontario as of Monday morning.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario weather

Ontario Snowstorm Shuts Down So Many Vaccine Clinics & You May Have To Reschedule

Your COVID-19 vaccine may have to wait until after snowmageddon!

Lance McMillan | Narcity

Ontario's snowstorm is hitting some spots hard, and transit routes and schools aren't the only things shutting down for the day.

Vaccine clinics across the province are closing their doors and keeping their workers and residents off the roads, so if you booked your first, second or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you might need to reschedule.

Keep Reading Show less