Extreme Cold Warnings Are Hitting Parts Of Ontario Today & It Could Dip Down To -45 C

It's like we're on the set of Frozen. 🥶

Toronto Staff Writer
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

You might want to cover yourself from head to toe in all of your warmest clothes, because extreme cold warnings are in effect throughout Ontario today.

As of Monday, January 24, Environment Canada issued 19 extreme cold warnings throughout the province, from Fort Severn all the way down to Kingston.

"A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills continues," a weather warning for Fort Severn reads.

While temperatures will reach near -30 C in the area, the wind chill will make it feel like a frosty -45 C. Brr. Big Trout Lake, Fort Hope, Peawanuck, Pickle Lake and Sandy Lake will also get blasted by these bone-chilling temperatures.

Other cities scattered across northern Ontario, like Timmins and Kenora, will feel like it's -40 C with the wind chill.

These extremely cold conditions are expected to keep up until Tuesday morning but could last in some spots until Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter," Environment Canada warns and adds that Ontarians should dress up in warm layers to fight against the cold.

According to the weather warnings, it only takes a few minutes for frostbite to develop on exposed skin — especially when there are windy conditions making things feel even colder than they are.

Places like Bancroft and Ottawa will have their temperatures drop anywhere between -35 C and -38 C from the gusty weather today, too.

Toronto will also get its fair share of wintry weather with even more snowfall, as Environment Canada is forecasting that 5 to 10 centimetres of snow will fall on the 6ix from the afternoon through the evening.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

