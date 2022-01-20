Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A Toronto Man Walked 12 km To See His Girlfriend In A Blizzard & Filmed His Journey (VIDEO)

Even a blizzard can’t dampen the flame of young love.

Toronto Staff Writer
A Toronto Man Walked 12 km To See His Girlfriend In A Blizzard & Filmed His Journey (VIDEO)
loonboy2020 | TikTok

A Toronto man proved his devotion to his girlfriend this past Monday and walked over 12 kilometres in a blizzard to bring her some cake and give her a kiss – proving once again if he wanted to, he would.

Ian Best, a 19-year-old student at Seneca College, walked four hours from his dorm room to his girlfriend's place and documented his long and treacherous journey on TikTok, gaining over 40,000 likes and 700 comments.

Best told Narcity that him and his girlfriend Amy Carreira, a 20-year-old University of Toronto student, had made plans to hang out a few days before the storm, and he wasn't about to let a little weather get in the way of that.

"I tried to get transit, so when I left my college dorm, the bus stop I usually stop at had three buses all stuck at one stop, just trying to get up the hill," says Best.

"I talked to one of the bus drivers and asked if there was any chance of getting a bus, and he said, 'Go find flat ground, and maybe you might get a bus.'"

@loonboy2020 The ttc failed me I walked 10km in this shit for a kiss from my girlfriend and to bring her cake. #ontario #2022 #girlfriend #ONstorm #toronto #fucktheTTC #snow #loveintheair ♬ original sound - Ian D Best

Best took the driver's word for it and walked about 6 kilometres to Finch station in the hopes that Line 1 would take him to St. Clair West but unfortunately there was no luck found there.

He did catch a slight break and was able to ride a few stops from Finch to Lawrence before he bundled up and walked another 6 kilometres to Carreira's house.

Despite having enough snow in his pockets to make a few snowballs and freezing his pant legs, Best says walking in an empty snow-covered Toronto was actually "really pretty."

Once he arrived at Carreira's house, her first words weren't "I love you" but "You're insane," which was captured on camera the moment Best walked up to her driveway.

@loonboy2020 I made it to her, didn’t die of exposure or snow leopards 🇨🇦🇨🇦#ontario #ONstorm #toronto #fucktheTTC #girlfriend #love #snowstorm2022 #canada_life🇨🇦 ♬ We Are The Champions - Galileo & The Cast Of 'We Will Rock You'

Although Best says, she wasn't surprised by his actions.

Best says, "It's usual behaviour for me to do something like this every once in a while."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles

A Woman Asked TikTok To Find A Flirty Guy From Her Vacation & They Found His Wife Too

His wife was not too happy about the situation. 😬😓

micarenee | TikTok

Sometimes, it's best to let what happens on vacation stay on vacation.

A woman turned to TikTok for help with finding a mystery man she met at the beach, and boy did the TikTok detectives come in clutch.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadian TikToker Says You Can Save Big Money If You Follow These 4 Coupon Hacks

It's all about getting the right apps!

Coupon Cutie | Handout, Bsenic | Dreamstime
If you cringe every time you're at the grocery checkout, then these money-saving hacks might make you feel a little bit better about your next shopping trip.

Nichole Schaubroeck, who goes by the name of Coupon Cutie, is a Manitoba-based couponer who shares all sorts of deals and shopping tricks on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Schaubroeck first got into couponing after seeing a friend's son doing it, and her money-saving tricks have built her an TikTok following of over 500 thousand.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario TikToker Made An Epic Backyard Skating Course & It's Going Viral (VIDEOS)

Could this be any more Canadian? 🇨🇦

coachjeremyhth | TikTok

Have you ever wondered what the picture-perfect Canadian backyard looks like in the wintertime?

Well, this TikToker from Barrie, Ontario is showing off what dreams are made of with a skating trail that goes from the driveway all the way around the house towards a homemade hockey rink — or through the woods and into a hot tent (if you take a different path).

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Ontario TikTokers Made An 'Imagine' Parody For Lockdown & It's So Relatable (VIDEO)

"Imagine there's a lockdown.. It isn't hard to do."

Mikaelmmelo | TikTok

In season one of the COVID-19 pandemic, you may remember the "Imagine" video Gal Gadot and other celebrities made of them singing the popular John Lennon song –which elicited mixed reviews, to say the least.

Ontario TikTokers have decided to bring back the unfortunate trend which Gadot has since admitted was "in poor taste" in a spoofed version about Ontario lockdowns.

Keep Reading Show less