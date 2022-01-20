A Toronto Man Walked 12 km To See His Girlfriend In A Blizzard & Filmed His Journey (VIDEO)
Even a blizzard can’t dampen the flame of young love.
A Toronto man proved his devotion to his girlfriend this past Monday and walked over 12 kilometres in a blizzard to bring her some cake and give her a kiss – proving once again if he wanted to, he would.
Ian Best, a 19-year-old student at Seneca College, walked four hours from his dorm room to his girlfriend's place and documented his long and treacherous journey on TikTok, gaining over 40,000 likes and 700 comments.
Best told Narcity that him and his girlfriend Amy Carreira, a 20-year-old University of Toronto student, had made plans to hang out a few days before the storm, and he wasn't about to let a little weather get in the way of that.
"I tried to get transit, so when I left my college dorm, the bus stop I usually stop at had three buses all stuck at one stop, just trying to get up the hill," says Best.
"I talked to one of the bus drivers and asked if there was any chance of getting a bus, and he said, 'Go find flat ground, and maybe you might get a bus.'"
@loonboy2020 The ttc failed me I walked 10km in this shit for a kiss from my girlfriend and to bring her cake. #ontario #2022 #girlfriend #ONstorm #toronto #fucktheTTC #snow #loveintheair ♬ original sound - Ian D Best
Best took the driver's word for it and walked about 6 kilometres to Finch station in the hopes that Line 1 would take him to St. Clair West but unfortunately there was no luck found there.
He did catch a slight break and was able to ride a few stops from Finch to Lawrence before he bundled up and walked another 6 kilometres to Carreira's house.
Despite having enough snow in his pockets to make a few snowballs and freezing his pant legs, Best says walking in an empty snow-covered Toronto was actually "really pretty."
Once he arrived at Carreira's house, her first words weren't "I love you" but "You're insane," which was captured on camera the moment Best walked up to her driveway.
@loonboy2020 I made it to her, didn’t die of exposure or snow leopards 🇨🇦🇨🇦#ontario #ONstorm #toronto #fucktheTTC #girlfriend #love #snowstorm2022 #canada_life🇨🇦 ♬ We Are The Champions - Galileo & The Cast Of 'We Will Rock You'
Although Best says, she wasn't surprised by his actions.
Best says, "It's usual behaviour for me to do something like this every once in a while."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.