A Torontonian Who Walked In A Blizzard For Takeout Is Now On The Resto's Most Wanted List

All they want is to give the potential customer a free meal!

Toronto Staff Writer
A Torontonian Who Walked In A Blizzard For Takeout Is Now On The Resto's Most Wanted List
@niceys.eatery | Instagram

Nicey's Eatery is not leaving anything to fate when it comes to finding their would-be mystery customer.

The Toronto restaurant has resorted to papering the town — or at least their Instagram — to find their mystery customer from last week's blizzard who trudged through the snow for their food.

On Monday, the restaurant posted a "most wanted" ad for their mystery man titled "Nicey's Most Wanted" with the description "Last seen extremely disappointed during the blizzard."

The Western-style poster features a picture of the customer on their knees in the snow and asks anyone who finds the person to give them a call.

The post was captioned, "Where are you Mystery man? You are our angel in disguise who has brought unexpected publicity to our restaurant. Who are you? It's been a week now, will you be coming to our doorsteps today? We are waiting and really want to meet."

On January 17, the brave and unidentified person walked through the blizzard to reach the restaurant only to find them closed.

The heartbreaking loss of a hot meal was enough to bring the person to their knees in a video captured by the restaurant's cameras.

Nicey's Eatery posted the footage to their Instagram on January 18, apologizing to the customer for not being open and offering them a meal on the house.

"To our loyal customer, we don't know who you are but we will be looking out for you. We are terribly sorry the restaurant was closed. We feel your disappointment and hope to see you soon. What ever you had on your mind to purchase today, that meal is on us."

But it seems they haven't been able to make contact with their elusive customer just yet.

