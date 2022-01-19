Torontonian Walked In A Blizzard To A Resto & Fell To Their Knees When It Was Closed (VIDEO)
Sometimes only takeout will do.
Sometimes when you're craving your favourite takeout meal from a restaurant, nothing can get in your way.
An Ontarian must have been feeling that way about Nicey's Eatery, a Caribbean restaurant in Toronto, on Monday because they braved the province's snowstorm and icy roads on foot just to go to the eatery.
Nicey's Eatery posted a video of the brave resident to their Instagram on January 18 with the caption "To our loyal customer, we don't know who you are but we will be looking out for you. We are terribly sorry the restaurant was closed. We feel your disappointment and hope to see you soon. What ever you had on your mind to purchase today, that meal is on us."
The person, bundled up in a winter jacket, can be seen trudging through knee-high snow with a look of determination before coming to the realization that the Caribbean restaurant was closed.
Their hand slides down their face before dramatically fallling to their knees in a moment of despair.
The person stays on their knees for a few seconds before slowly getting up, stomping their foot and making their way back to wherever they came from.
"It's heartwarming to know our food means so much to him," Valerie Lai, the owner of Nicey's Eatery, told Narcity.
Lai said they were unable to open the restaurant on Monday due to the snowstorm and that she "feels guilty" that they were closed when the resident made such an effort to come in.
When watching their security footage, she says she was in "total disbelief that someone would venture out of the house to get food."
Lai and her staff are on the lookout for their loyal customer, and the next time they come in they plan on offering them whatever they were craving that day for free.