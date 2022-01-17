9 Times Ontarians Were So Canadian It Hurt In Today’s Snowstorm
From skiing to snowplowing squirrels.
Canadians are well known for their politeness and affinity for snow, and today's snowstorm may have proved the world right.
Ontario is in the midst of an intense snowstorm shutting down schools, highways, and flooding roads with mounds of snow but Ontarians have made the best out of the chilling situation.
Here are nine times today Onatrians stepped up to the plate and lived up to their Canadian stereotype.
Skiing in the streets
from toronto
A group was spotted taking full advantage of the snow and skiing in the middle of the road in a video posted by a user on Toronto’s Reddit page.
The user writes, “Saw my neighbours skiing, making some fun from of all of this.”
Pushing a TTC bus
A large group of Ontarians were caught on camera pushing a TTC bus down a snowy street after many routes were delayed and closed due to today's storm.
The video has over 200,000 views, with many commenters commending the group's efforts.
Shoveling the 401
Most major routes are at a stand still in many areas. We have people out of their cars shoveling the 401.pic.twitter.com/teJrZsup5R— CityNews Toronto Traffic (@CityNews Toronto Traffic) 1642425357
Most people shovel their driveway and call it a day, but sometimes you have to shovel the 401 Highway too.
Some Ontarians were caught on camera shovelling the 401, which was piled in snow this morning and begs the question of how many people keep a shovel in their car?
School teachers got a snow day
When virtual teachers get a snow day!!!!! #Snowday #Onted #ONStorm #Canada #Ontario #getoutside #HCDSBpic.twitter.com/7LZjbbXn76— Miss A Principe (@Miss A Principe) 1642446445
Some virtual teachers decide to enjoy their snow day the old fashion way with a bit of shovelling and a whole lot of fun. A video posted by a teacher on Twitter shows a group of people shovelling a snow-covered driveway before one ditches the shovel and jumps into a big pile of snow.
A tractor tried to help & failed
Stay home folks! Just spent an hour and half helping this poor guy who got stuck in front of my building out from our 30 cms of snow. The tractor tried but he made it worse. #toronto #ONStormpic.twitter.com/gRXQyvRdiB— VintageInn Blog (@VintageInn Blog) 1642432417
When it comes to helping someone out, it's the thought that counts. A tractor tried to free a truck stuck in the snow today but unfortunately had no luck in the task. But it was a very Canadian effort.
A squirrel turned into a snowplow
Every Canadian backyard needs one of these little guys \n\n#SnowDay #ShareYourWeatherpic.twitter.com/2lJ6WPG6DN— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1642446000
An Ontario squirrel tried its hand at snowplowing in Burlington according to a video captured by The Weather Network.
The clip shows a bushy squirrel absolutely demolishing a thick build-up of snow along the top of the fence like it’s nobody’s business and the city should honestly consider offering it a job.
Lending a hand to those in need
I love my neighbours! Clearing out the 90 yo's drive. Took them about 5 mins #ONStormpic.twitter.com/Uxa7DvDbVy— jeannette goulin (@jeannette goulin) 1642450049
A group of neighbours banded together to lend a helping hand and clear out their 90-year-old neighbour's driveway in less than 5 minutes, according to a tweet, which is pretty much as Canadian as it gets.
Surfing in the snow
from ottawa
Usually, surfing involves water and a surfboard but sometimes it just takes a snow-covered street, a hockey stick and a car bumper.
Some Ontarians decided to use the snow to their advantage and catch some gnarly street by gliding down the street on a board pulled by a car. Which, well incredibly dangerous, does feel incredibly Canadian.
Putting the snowmobile to good use
from mississauga
A true Canadian would never travel by car as soon as snow starts falling on the ground. Instead, why not reach for your handy snowmobile?