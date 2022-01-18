An Ottawa Boy Found An Elderly Man Trapped In Yesterday's Snow & Helped Save His Life
The boy spotted the man covered in snow.
Monday's winter storm seems to have brought out the best in people, from residents helping dig out their neighbour's driveways to children taking life-saving measures.
Eight-year-old Clayton was one of yesterday's heroes, and his actions helped to potentially save a life in his community.
An elderly man in his 70s in Clayton's neighbourhood had fallen into some deep snow on Monday, injuring his knee and leaving him unable to get up, the Ottawa Paramedic Service told Narcity.
His body was almost entirely covered by the snow, leaving him vulnerable to the cold conditions and nearly unnoticeable, according to a tweet from Ottawa Paramedic Service.
Clayton spotted the fallen man and told his parents, who called 911.
Many thanks to 8 y/o Clayton who located a man who had fallen in deep snow near his house earlier today.
The gentleman was almost all covered due to the huge snowfall when Clayton spotted him & notified his parents who activated 9-1-1.#GoodNeighbour pic.twitter.com/XHDLWZL5RZ
— Ottawa Paramedic Svc | Service paramédic d'Ottawa (@OttawaParamedic) January 17, 2022
Paramedics arrived on the scene and assessed the elderly man, however, he "declined transport to hospital."
Paramedics say overall it was "a very positive outcome that could have been completely different if Clayton hadn't spotted him."
The Ottawa Paramedic Service thanked Clayton for his actions, and many others online joined in.
Ottawa Deputy Mayor Laura Dudas tweeted out, "Way to go, Clayton! Neighbours helping neighbours."
Way to go, Clayton! Neighbours helping neighbours.
— Laura Dudas (@Laura_Dudas) January 17, 2022
One of Clayton's former teachers also chimed in, saying they weren't surprised by Clayton's "heroic action."
I taught Clayton in Grade 1 and I am not surprised to see him being recognized for this heroic action. He was always a really kind and full of energy. A great combo for saving some lives. Way to go Clayton!! ❤️
— Nicholas Lafrance (@mr_lafrance) January 18, 2022
"I taught Clayton in Grade 1 and I am not surprised to see him being recognized for this heroic action. He was always [...] really kind and full of energy. A great combo for saving some lives. Way to go Clayton!!" Nicholas Lafrance wrote in a tweet.