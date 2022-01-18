Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

An Ottawa Boy Found An Elderly Man Trapped In Yesterday's Snow & Helped Save His Life

The boy spotted the man covered in snow.

Toronto Staff Writer
An Ottawa Boy Found An Elderly Man Trapped In Yesterday's Snow & Helped Save His Life
OttawaParamedic | Twitter

Monday's winter storm seems to have brought out the best in people, from residents helping dig out their neighbour's driveways to children taking life-saving measures.

Eight-year-old Clayton was one of yesterday's heroes, and his actions helped to potentially save a life in his community.

An elderly man in his 70s in Clayton's neighbourhood had fallen into some deep snow on Monday, injuring his knee and leaving him unable to get up, the Ottawa Paramedic Service told Narcity.

His body was almost entirely covered by the snow, leaving him vulnerable to the cold conditions and nearly unnoticeable, according to a tweet from Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Clayton spotted the fallen man and told his parents, who called 911.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and assessed the elderly man, however, he "declined transport to hospital."

Paramedics say overall it was "a very positive outcome that could have been completely different if Clayton hadn't spotted him."

The Ottawa Paramedic Service thanked Clayton for his actions, and many others online joined in.

Ottawa Deputy Mayor Laura Dudas tweeted out, "Way to go, Clayton! Neighbours helping neighbours."

One of Clayton's former teachers also chimed in, saying they weren't surprised by Clayton's "heroic action."

"I taught Clayton in Grade 1 and I am not surprised to see him being recognized for this heroic action. He was always [...] really kind and full of energy. A great combo for saving some lives. Way to go Clayton!!" Nicholas Lafrance wrote in a tweet.

From Your Site Articles
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Blasted With More Snow This Week & Can It Just Not

We're good, thanks.

Lance McMillan | Narcity


Residents and emergency crews are doing their best to clear the aftermath of Monday's blizzard, but an incoming weather system in Ontario's weather forecast is threatening to undo that hard work.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), an incoming clipper storm will bring another barrage of widespread snow to the province on Wednesday, with regional impacts expected as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario weather

Here's How Much You Can Get Fined In Toronto If You Choose Not To Shovel Today

Don't get caught slacking.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

If you're a Toronto resident who tends to not shovel snow off your property for days at a time, you might want to check yourself before you get fined.

According to the City of Toronto, residents are required to clear ice and snow from sidewalks in front of or adjacent to their homes to help keep their neighbours and community safe.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Post Has Completely Suspended All Mail Delivery In Parts Of Ontario Today

Don't be expecting any packages today.

Roger Mcclean | Dreamstime

If you're excited to get a package from Canada Post that's supposed to be delivered today, well, it looks like you might be stuck waiting a little longer.

The mail company announced on Monday that it was issuing a "red delivery service alert" due to the blizzards and snowstorms currently sweeping through eastern and southern Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less
doug ford

Doug Ford Is Driving Around In His Pickup Truck & Helping People Stranded In The Snow

Don't be surprised if Ford pulls up to help you today.

eddykandic95 | TikTok, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Every city needs a snow day hero, and it just happens to be the premier of Ontario this Monday.

Doug Ford is roaming the streets of Etobicoke, looking to help those impacted by Ontario's snowstorm by picking up stranded drivers, offering rides and pulling cars out of the ditch.

Keep Reading Show less