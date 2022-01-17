Trending Tags

ontario weather

Here's The Meaning Of 'Blizzard' & What To Look Out For In Ontario Today

Everything you need to know about today's weather conditions.

Toronto Staff Writer
Lance McMillan | Narcity

As warnings and cancellations continue to sweep through Ontario thanks to Monday morning's storm you, may be wondering to yourself exactly what is the meaning of a blizzard?

According to Environment Canada, the term blizzard is used "when winds of 40 km/hr or greater are expected to cause widespread reductions in visibility to 400 metres or less, due to blowing snow, or blowing snow in combination with falling snow, for at least 4 hours."

The only exception is if the warning is north of the tree line, which typically makes conditions last 6 hours.

So, what should you prepare for today? Well, right now, the agency is warning residents in the GTA and other southern regions to prepare for snowfall amounts of 40 to 60 centimetres and blowing snow due to gusty winds of up to 60 km/h.

The resulting impact will create several obstacles for those planning on travelling today, which is not being recommended.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult," a warning for the City of Hamilton reads.

"Road closures are possible. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow," it adds.

Thankfully, the heaviest snowfall has already occurred, and Toronto's weather forecast is predicting much less stressful, but still snowy conditions, as the week progresses.

Residents are asked to stay up-to-date on the agency's weather warnings about their region, which they can do on Environment Canada's website.

doug ford

Doug Ford Is Driving Around In His Pickup Truck & Helping People Stranded In The Snow

Don't be surprised if Ford pulls up to help you today.

eddykandic95 | TikTok, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Every city needs a snow day hero, and it just happens to be the premier of Ontario this Monday.

Doug Ford is roaming the streets of Etobicoke, looking to help those impacted by Ontario's snowstorm by picking up stranded drivers, offering rides and pulling cars out of the ditch.

toronto pearson airport

Pearson Airport Has Had So Many Flights Cancelled Or Delayed Due To The Wicked Weather

Here's how the snowstorm is affecting your travel plans! 👇🏼🥶

Lance McMillan | Narcity, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

On top of TTC delays and school cancellations, so many flights at Toronto Pearson Airport are also being affected by the weather.

Pearson Airport took to Twitter on Sunday to warn travellers of the incoming snowstorm that started blasting through southern Ontario as of Monday morning.

ontario weather

Ontario Snowstorm Shuts Down So Many Vaccine Clinics & You May Have To Reschedule

Your COVID-19 vaccine may have to wait until after snowmageddon!

Lance McMillan | Narcity

Ontario's snowstorm is hitting some spots hard, and transit routes and schools aren't the only things shutting down for the day.

Vaccine clinics across the province are closing their doors and keeping their workers and residents off the roads, so if you booked your first, second or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you might need to reschedule.

ontario weather

Ontario's Wild Snowstorm Is Raging RN & People Are Actually Shoveling The 401 (VIDEOS)

These videos will make you want to stay home for good! 🥶

511 Ontario, u/purplecanadianpanda | Reddit

Ontario looks like it's been trapped inside a giant snowglobe that's constantly getting shaken up this morning, and people all over social media are uploading photos and videos to document the chaos.

Many parts across the province are getting blanketed by 40+ centimetres of snow in what The Weather Network is calling one of the "most impactful snowstorms in years."

