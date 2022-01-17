Here's The Meaning Of 'Blizzard' & What To Look Out For In Ontario Today
Everything you need to know about today's weather conditions.
As warnings and cancellations continue to sweep through Ontario thanks to Monday morning's storm you, may be wondering to yourself exactly what is the meaning of a blizzard?
According to Environment Canada, the term blizzard is used "when winds of 40 km/hr or greater are expected to cause widespread reductions in visibility to 400 metres or less, due to blowing snow, or blowing snow in combination with falling snow, for at least 4 hours."
The only exception is if the warning is north of the tree line, which typically makes conditions last 6 hours.
So, what should you prepare for today? Well, right now, the agency is warning residents in the GTA and other southern regions to prepare for snowfall amounts of 40 to 60 centimetres and blowing snow due to gusty winds of up to 60 km/h.
The resulting impact will create several obstacles for those planning on travelling today, which is not being recommended.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult," a warning for the City of Hamilton reads.
"Road closures are possible. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow," it adds.
Thankfully, the heaviest snowfall has already occurred, and Toronto's weather forecast is predicting much less stressful, but still snowy conditions, as the week progresses.
Residents are asked to stay up-to-date on the agency's weather warnings about their region, which they can do on Environment Canada's website.