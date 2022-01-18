Trending Tags

We're good, thanks.

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Blasted With More Snow This Week & Can It Just Not
Lance McMillan | Narcity


Residents and emergency crews are doing their best to clear the aftermath of Monday's blizzard, but an incoming weather system in Ontario's weather forecast is threatening to undo that hard work.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), an incoming clipper storm will bring another barrage of widespread snow to the province on Wednesday, with regional impacts expected as early as Tuesday afternoon.

This evening, the snow will sweep across northern Ontario before arriving in southern areas.

"The precipitation will remain as snow through Tuesday night, parts of southern Ontario, including the GTA, will see temperatures rise above the freezing mark on Wednesday morning," TWN states. "Transitioning the light snow to either slushy wet snow, mixing or straight rain - especially along the shoreline of Lake Ontario."

Eastern cities, such as Ottawa, will be hit the hardest, with up to 15 centimetres of snow expected. Wednesday morning's commutes will likely be impacted, resulting in delayed travel times.

Areas closer to the GTA can expect less than 5 centimetres of the white stuff, with a mixture of rain.

"The snow will ease across southern and eastern Ontario through the afternoon and evening hours before another shot of lake-effect snow targets similar communities south and east of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay through Wednesday night."

As for the rest month, well, you'll want to hold onto your warm winter coats for a little longer.

At the moment, the province's forecast predicts temperatures to stay near the chillier side of the season with a shot of Arctic air, opening the possibility of frigid weather returning a few times before the end of January.

