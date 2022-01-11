Ontario's Weather Calls For 'Arctic Air' & Some Of The Coldest Temps In Almost 3 Years Today
Some areas will feel like -40 this morning.
How do you plan on spending one of Ontario's coldest days in almost three years?
Hopefully, if you're venturing outside for any extended periods of time, it's in a snowsuit, because in some areas on Tuesday morning it's going to feel like -30 to -40.
A blast of Arctic air swept across the province Monday night, bringing "the coldest temperatures of the season" for Tuesday morning, according to The Weather Network (TWN).
Temperatures dropped into the -20s on Monday night. The last time Toronto saw such cold temperatures was in January 2019, when the city reached a chilling temperature of -21, TWN says.
This morning, Toronto's temperatures dropped down to -21, matching the city's last coldest day.
Toronto can expect a temperature of -7, with wind chill making it feel like -14, this afternoon, and more unlucky areas like Ottawa can look forward to -17 with the wind chill making it feel like -24.
The cold front brought snow squalls at the start of the week, and now it's bringing extreme cold warnings across the province.
Environment Canada has put an extreme cold warning into effect across Northern and Southern Ontario today, warning that "extreme cold puts everyone at risk."
Environment Canada reminds residents that risks are "greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter."
But the cold won't last forever. Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at TWN, says, "this will be a quick shot of frigid weather however, as temperatures will quickly rebound back to near or above seasonal — above freezing for southern Ontario — Wednesday and Thursday."