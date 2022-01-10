Ontario's Weather Is Going To Be Wickedly Cold & Prepare For -45 C In Some Spots Today
Some parts are also getting blasted with snow squall warnings.
Time to bundle up every inch of your body because Ontario's weather is going to be bitingly chilly today!
Early Monday morning, Environment Canada issued several extreme cold weather warnings across northern Ontario, and the wind is going to make the temperatures dreadful.
Throughout northern Ontario, residents can expect to deal with temperatures between -26 and -32 C. While the wind will drop temperatures down to -40 C in places like the Sioux Lookout and Kenora, other areas have it slightly worse.
Attawapiskat, Peawanuck, Big Trout Lake, Fort Hope, Fort Severn, Moosonee, Pickle Lake, and Sandy Lake will feel like the weather outside is -45 C from the gusts of wind. Yikes.
Anyone who lives in these areas is being advised to throw on their warmest layers, and ensure their outermost layer is fit for this blustery weather today. Environment Canada also suggests that synthetic or woolly clothing will provide some good insulation against the extreme cold.
The weather advisory also reminds residents to keep an eye out for chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain, or numbness and colour change in your fingers or toes, as these are all symptoms that can arise from this kind of cold. It could lead to frostbite or hypothermia.
Northern Ontario isn't the only region affected by wicked winter weather, either.
Snow squall warnings are currently in effect for places like Barrie, Parry Sound, Peterborough, and Waterloo, where 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall over the next 12 hours. An extra 20 to 35 centimetres could also dust the area by Tuesday morning.
Ontario's weather forecast this week could be some of the coldest this winter season, too, as The Weather Network is predicting the Arctic airs will blast throughout the province.