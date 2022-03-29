Parts Of Ontario Could Get 40 cm Of Snow This Week & Travel Will Be A Joke
So much for an early spring.
Northern parts of Ontario could be buried under 40 centimetres of snow thanks to an incoming "high impact storm" this week.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a mix of freezing rain, snow, and ice pellets will arrive in northern and central areas of Ontario overnight on Wednesday.
At the moment, the heaviest snow is slated to land in areas northeast of Lake Superior, with 20 to 40 centimetres possible by Thursday. However, total accumulation remains uncertain.
"Considerable uncertainty remains regarding the total amount of snowfall. A snowfall warning may be needed as the system approaches," a warning from Environment Canada reads.
The drastic return of wintry conditions is likely to cause significant travel interruptions across Ontario by midweek, making any plans difficult.
Southern parts of the province will be spared from the worst of the weather, but still won't get the sunny warm weather you'd hope for in late March.
"There will be a lull in the system for southern Ontario between the warm front and cold front. So Wednesday overnight through Thursday afternoon, the cold front will move through bringing rain, as well as some warmth," Matt Grinter, TWN meteorologist, said.
"Temperatures into the teens are expected for Wednesday overnight through early Thursday afternoon, then temperatures will start to drop once again behind the front," he added.
As for what April will bring for warmth, it looks like not a lot right off the bat.
Chilly temperatures are expected to continue during the first half of the month, with no sustained warmth insight.